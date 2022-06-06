Watching her run with her track team, it may look like 11-year-old Bree Sponhouse was born to race. This couldn’t be further from the truth.
The day after she was born, Bree had a heart murmur. Three weeks later, Bree was found to have a pair of holes in her heart – an atrial septal defect and a ventricular septal defect.
According to Dr. Lucinda Wright, pediatric cardiologist at Norton Children’s Heart Institute, an ASD is a hole or deficiency in the atria, the upper chambers of the heart. This allows excess blood to flow to the lungs.
The VSD is a hole in the bottom chambers, or ventricles. These are the “pumping chambers” of the heart, and the VSD allows oxygenated blood to travel to the lungs rather than out around the body, forcing the heart to work harder.
Bree’s ASD in particular was quite large and would need to be closed procedurally if it did not do so on its own. The holes had a major effect on Bree’s energy levels and her ability to keep up with other kids.
The holes “lead to poor feeding and weight gain in infants, fast breathing in young kids,” Wright said. “For Bree, it would mean less exercise endurance.”
Bree’s mother, Paula Renner, noticed these symptoms.
“She was outgoing, energetic, she would run and play but she would have to stop and put on the brakes and hang out with the adults,” Renner said. “She wasn’t getting the same amount of oxygenated blood as her peers, her heart was working overtime.”
Because of this extra exertion, Bree took more naps than her peers. She simply couldn’t keep up physically, and things were not improving.
“She had always been a patient of Norton Children’s as soon as she had to see a cardiologist – they were hoping to see if holes would close on their own,” Renner said.
After 18 months with no change in sight, something had to be done.
Renner said the first option attempted was a cardiac catheter procedure, aiming to close the topmost hole. Unfortunately, the device that was supposed to carry out the operation popped out of place with each heartbeat.
“The doctor called from the OR and said ‘hey, it didn’t work,’ ” Renner said.
The only other option was to move ahead with open heart surgery – six days after Bree’s 4th birthday.
“I had to be open with her,” Renner said. “I told her that ‘mommy isn’t able to go to the operation room with you. I’m going to hold your hand until they wheel you away, and then Jesus will hold it in my place.’ ”
The surgery was a success. Bree came home from the hospital on a Tuesday, and by that same Friday she was asking to jump on the family’s trampoline.
“Kids are resilient and don’t know their limits,” Renner said. Bree had to be “kept under wraps” for a few weeks, which included small restrictions like not being able to carry her preschool backpack. Other than that, Renner said she was “good to go.”
Six weeks after the surgery, all restrictions were lifted. Bree continued to see a cardiologist at Norton Children’s Hospital for check-ups, which became more and more infrequent. Renner said Bree’s follow-ups are now spaced out to four years apart.
After her recovery, Bree fell in love with running. Renner watched her daughter compete in the Butterflies for Maddie Fun Run, finishing first.
“We thought, ‘holy cow, she’s a fast little girl,’ ” Renner said.
Around second grade, Bree would run in PE class with the boys. She beat them all, much to the chagrin of her male peers.
“All the boys said, ‘If I was there I would have beaten you,’ ” Bree said.
This year, Bree’s PE teacher at Rich Pond Elementary wanted students to participate in the Fastest Kid in BG races at WKU’s track and field complex.
Bree’s dad and stepdad took her to the track at South Warren High School to time her. The pair were shocked at her 100 meter time.
“A coach was there from South Warren, he gave us his number,” Renner said. Bree joined the South Warren Middle School track team and won fastest kid in her gender and age division.
Bree continued to run track throughout April and May, doing well enough to qualify for the 2022 KTCCCA Middle School State Championship at Eastern High School in Louisville.
“As far as her as a competitor, she doesn’t like to lose,” Garry Barnett, Bree’s track coach, said. “If she does, she beats herself up about it, but she’s young, only in sixth grade. I keep reminding her that things will go her way if she keeps working on things.”
She ran three different events across the weekend: the 100m dash, the 4x100m relay and the 4x200 relay. The dash was her biggest success – Bree’s time of 13.52 put her in 21st place out of 35 entries, but of the three sixth graders that competed, she was second fastest.
“(I felt) proud of myself, it was crazy to do that,” Bree said.
Renner was ecstatic to see Bree smash her expectations.
“We never expected Bree to excel at anything physically – she was restriction free, but because of how she was as a toddler, we’d never expected her to excel at physical activity,” Renner said. “She really proved us wrong.”
Barnett said Bree’s successes have been an inspiration for himself and the rest of the track team.
“She is an inspiration, battling what she’s battling, overcoming what she’s overcome,” Barnett said. “Being able to compete at the level that she’s competing at, as big of a stage as a middle school state meet.”
Renner hopes Bree’s story will give hope to parents of children also facing medical challenges.
“Have the highest expectations for your child,” Renner said. “As long as you support them, they are going to rise to that occasion. Your child is just as capable as any other child.”
Bree issued a word of advice for kids like her who are also facing physical adversity.
“If they are able to, push themselves to (be) the best that they can,” Bree said.