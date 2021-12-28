Fallen trees and other debris lay strewn across lawns near the intersection of the U.S. 31-W Bypass and Loving Way due to the Dec. 11 tornadoes across Bowling Green, Ky., as utility crews work on restoring telephone poles in the area on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The storm system that produced three confirmed tornadoes Dec. 11 in Warren County was one of the rarest the region has ever seen, the National Weather Service said.
The first of the twisters was an EF-3 that began in Logan County with winds up to 140 mph. It traveled 28 miles before ending in western Warren County.
National Weather Service meteorologist Pierce Larkin said the second was on the ground at around the same time and tore through subdivisions like Creekwood and the U.S. 31-W By-Pass area in Bowling Green. The EF-3 tornado traveled on the ground for just under 30 miles.
The third was an EF-2 with winds up to 115 mph. Larkin said this tornado wasn’t on the ground very long, but it still managed to heavily damage the NCM Motorsports Park.
“In terms of a December tornado outbreak, I can’t remember in my studies another like this in the Ohio Valley,” Larkin said. “This is very rarely seen, and it was more impressive that it was seen in December.”
The line of storms that first hit the region late Dec. 10 was more than 300 miles long and produced several tornadoes across the state.
A fourth tornado in the region hit the Cave City area in Barren County with winds up to 130 mph, and a fifth touched down in Hart County just south of Munfordville.
“This was actually pretty unique in terms of the way this storm system set up,” Larkin said. “It was so spread out over multiple states. The whole area was covered in a favorable environment for super cells. It is extremely unique.”
He said two factors helped create such ideal conditions for tornadoes – great energy and high levels of wind shear.
“It was very windy ahead of the storm and the wind field was impressive,” Larkin said. “That allowed for moisture and higher temperatures to push into the region. Above the surface, there was a lot of cooler air. That created an unstable environment. When you combine that with wind shear, that’s what set this up to produce historic tornadoes.”
There were 78 confirmed fatalities in Kentucky from this system that destroyed hundreds of buildings and left thousands across a handful of states without power.
“This kind of environment is almost always going to be rare,” he said. “Tornado outbreaks like this are 99 percentile outcomes. It takes a lot to have an event like this unfold. To have another outbreak occur like this will take a lot – especially in December.”
Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
