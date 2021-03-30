Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze Expected Thursday and Friday Mornings... .Strong Canadian high pressure will build and settle in over the region for the end of the week. Expect several hours of below freezing temperatures both Thursday and Friday mornings. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ Thursday. A Freeze Watch has also been issued. This Freeze Watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * TEMPERATURE...Lows Thursday 25-30F and Lows Friday 20-25F. * IMPACTS...Early vegetation sensitive to freezing temperatures may be damaged or killed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&