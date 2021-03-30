The fate of a long-anticipated nursing facility for military veterans in Bowling Green is no longer in limbo.
State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, said the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs received a letter from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirming that the $19.5 million grant needed to proceed with building the facility has been approved.
Local military veterans like the late Robert Spiller and Ray Biggerstaff have worked for a decade or more to get the facility built.
Meredith and other legislators worked to get a $10.5 million state match included in the state budget and later to get a $2.5 million appropriation passed for design and pre-construction work completed.
That design work is underway, and Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers Executive Director Mark Bowman said last week that a new 25-acre site in the Kentucky Transpark that is being donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority has met VA officials’ requirements.
The last piece of the puzzle, Bowman told a meeting of the Cumberland Trace chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, was the federal funding.
Now that funding is in hand, Meredith said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
“Today we got the letter we’ve been waiting for and we will be able to move forward on this worthy project for our veterans,” Meredith wrote.
Bowman said at the MOAA meeting that construction could begin in the spring of 2022 and take “a little over a year” to be completed.
Although originally envisioned as a 90-bed facility, the Bowling Green center will most likely be scaled back to 60 beds, Bowman said. He expects it to have 120 to 140 employees and be built in a way that will accommodate expansion.
