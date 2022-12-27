Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 3:55 pm
Bowling Green Fire Department firefighters battle the Christmas Day fire on Ironwood Drive that displaced a family of four.
A Bowling Green family displaced by a Christmas Day fire has received a generous post-Christmas response through a fundraiser organized by friends and neighbors.
The Ironwood Drive home of Bryan and Brittney Hanlon and their two young children was damaged in a fire that spread through the two-story structure.
A fundraiser through the mealtrain.com website was organized by family friend Kelly Lester, who said in a text message on Tuesday that the response has been overwhelming.
Originally set up with a goal of raising $1,000 in meal provisions for the family, the Mealtrain website on Tuesday morning listed $1,950 raised through donations from 16 different people.
According to social media posts, the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.
A BGFD post said two children inside the home advised that the house was on fire and then evacuated the residence.
Other callers reported that the fire was spreading, with smoke coming out of windows.
The BGFD response included a total of five engines and trucks as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.
A final report on the fire was not complete by Tuesday morning, but a BGFD post said there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
More information about the fundraiser for the family can be found at the mealtrain.com website.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter@BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.