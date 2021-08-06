Former Warren County Sheriff Jerry "Peanuts" Gaines found himself in familiar territory Thursday night – holding court with anyone willing to listen.
The man who was county sheriff for 36 years was the guest of honor at the Jerry "Peanuts" Gaines fundraiser for the Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys and Girls Ranch, held at Hillvue Heights Church.
Featuring a catered dinner, a bluegrass band and several guest speakers, the event was an opportunity for people to share fond memories and laughs with one of Warren County's longest-serving elected officials.
The fundraiser was organized by current Sheriff Brett Hightower, who took office after defeating Gaines for election in 2018.
"I wanted to do something to memorialize his legacy and honor his many years of service," Hightower said.
The sheriff had an idea to hold some sort of tribute, but the COVID-19 pandemic put all plans on hold last year.
This spring, Hightower resumed his efforts.
"I sat down with Phillip Gaines, Sheriff Gaines' son, and talked with him about what I wanted to do, and this is what has brought us here tonight," Hightower said.
The lobby of the church was festooned with memorabilia from Gaines' long career, including pictures of him with former President Bill Clinton and several other luminaries.
Inside the worship area, the tables were dotted with bumper stickers, business cards and matchbooks supporting his past election campaigns.
In addition to serving as a tribute, the event raised money for a cause close to Gaines' heart — the Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys and Girls Ranch.
Located in Gilbertsville, the ranch is sponsored by the state sheriffs’ association and provides a weeklong camp experience for boys and girls ages 8 to 11.
The camp promotes fishing, biking and other outdoor activities. The KSA said the experience is designed to build campers’ self-esteem and teach respect for themselves and others.
Campers are selected by local sheriff’s offices through an application process.
Gaines was an early supporter of the ranch and sent more than 1,100 children there from Warren County at no cost to their families.
Among the speakers, Hillvue Heights lead pastor Steve Ayers spoke about Gaines' ability to connect with people.
"Our sheriff is a friend to the people, you're everybody's friend, it doesn't matter where they come from ... he took the law and built relationships," Ayers said.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, marveled at the lofty places where the sheriff kept friends, telling stories about President Joe Biden and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton asking about Gaines when the congressman ran into them at Washington functions.
"I can actually agree with Hillary Clinton when she says, 'don't you just love Peanuts,' " Guthrie said.
In between remarks about his friendship with the sheriff, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon joked about their working relationship.
"He was a good friend to me before I was elected ... he was at my side every moment of every day – he drove me crazy," Buchanon said to laughter. "He let me know who I could trust and who I couldn't trust, and he was big on confidentiality. In fact, we had a code – if I said (to him) 'this is confidential', what that meant was 'before you leave the courthouse, would you please tell everybody here.' "
After all the speakers finished, Gaines had his turn with the microphone – after Hightower read a faux legal disclaimer.
Gaines expressed gratitude for the tribute.
"I'd endorse Brett for sheriff of the year for what he done, he did a wonderful job," Gaines said. "I want to thank all y'all for coming tonight. I've had a wonderful time."
Gaines joked that he gave his successor some advice when he assumed office.
"I told Brett, when they go to cut your budget, just say there goes your school resource officer," Gaines said. "It works every time."