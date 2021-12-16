They have come from all corners of the world, often fleeing difficult circumstances to settle in Bowling Green.
Now, many members of an international community that makes up more than 10% of the city's population have found trouble and tragedy in their new hometown.
Five of the 16 people confirmed killed as a result of the monstrous tornadoes that ripped through Bowling Green last Saturday morning were from a Bosnian family. Another was Burmese.
Even some newly arrived refugees from Afghanistan felt the impact of the storm, and many foreign-born families in the Creekwood and Moss Creek avenue areas near Russellville Road have suffered injuries or been displaced from their homes.
"We've spent the last day or two trying to figure out who has been impacted and trying to make sure people are safe," said Leyda Becker, international communities liaison for the city of Bowling Green.
Becker said most of those affected are from established foreign-born families that have been in Bowling Green for years, but she said one newly arrived family was affected as well.
"One Afghan family was displaced," Becker said. "They had just come to Bowling Green and were in an apartment on Creekwood Avenue."
The destruction and disruption, difficult for any person hit by such a tragedy, is a particular struggle for members of the international community who might have limited English skills and little experience with government aid programs.
"It's difficult for them to navigate the resources," Becker said. "They don't know how to get through the red tape. We learned that from the COVID-19 pandemic."
As a result, Becker said faith-based and other organizations are stepping up with fundraisers aimed at helping international residents.
"I know personally 10 households that have lost everything," she said.
Becker said the Refuge Bowling Green faith-based nonprofit that provides services to the international community has set up a "text to give" fundraising campaign that allows people to donate to refugee and immigrant families by texting GIVE to 502-230-9464.
Another fundraiser geared specifically to members of the city's Muslim community has been set up by the Bosnian Islamic Center on Blue Level Road, the Islamic Center of Bowling Green on Morgantown Road and the Bosnian-American Association.
A GoFundMe page set up by those organizations had received nearly $16,000 by Thursday morning.
Muamer Sljivic, imam at the Bosnian Islamic Center, said the campaign was started Tuesday in response to the overwhelming requests for help from those affected by the storm.
"This situation is something new for all of us," Sljivic said. "I've been getting 50 to 100 calls a day. This is a Muslim effort, but we're trying to help everybody because all citizens are affected."
Sljivic said the three Muslim-centered nonprofits have already helped many members of the international community find hotel rooms and other temporary lodging, but he believes the GoFundMe campaign will allow them to help many more.
The fund was already more than halfway toward its goal of $30,000 after two days. Those wanting to help may donate through this website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bosnianamerican-community-bgtornado-relief-fund.
The Muslim organizations are also organizing a dinner and information session for families and individuals affected by the tornadoes. Sljivic said the dinner will be Saturday at the Islamic Center on Morgantown Road, starting at 6:30 p.m.
"We're trying to inform people about how they can register with the government and Red Cross," Sljivic said. "We'll make a list of those in need and try to give them financial support as best we can."
Sljivic's 400-member mosque has also organized a drive to have clothing, furniture and other needed items donated to help families in need.
"This is our obligation and duty to help," Sljivic said.