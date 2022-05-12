Kim Calhoun and her son Clarence, 6, and Frances Graham, all of Bowling Green, visit the Charlie Miller Butterfly House at Lost River Cave on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, as the park raises funds for the continued support of the habitat. According to Lost River Cave Annual Giving Manager Kate Holmes, the butterfly habitat, which is open from sunrise to sunset every day from Memorial Day to Labor Day, requires roughly $20,000 each year in order to fund it and provide the opportunity for visitors to interact with and learn about the insects. So far, around 95 percent of this year's funding campaign has been raised, with approximately $3,300 remaining. If interested in donating to the butterfly habitat, visit lostrivercave.org/butterfly or the Lost River Cave Facebook page. Holmes said each person to donate will be invited to the habitat to help release a butterfly. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Visitors at Lost River Cave have been enjoying the beauty of the Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat for years, observing such native species as the monarch, painted lady, red admiral and others.
The donor-supported garden was built in 1997 by the Bowling Green JCI Senators, who are part of the Bowling Green Jaycees, in memory of member Charlie Miller.
“The butterfly habitat is a great way for people to get out and interact with nature,” said Kate Holmes, annual giving manager at the cave. “It is our mission to educate and enrich lives through nature. ...
“A lot of people don’t really like bugs, but butterflies are what’s called a gateway bug. They are friendly, pretty and good to interact with,” she said, noting that as pollinators, they play an important role in our ecosystem.
To maintain and care for the exhibit, which is free to visitors, the cave relies on donations and community support. This year’s fundraising campaign is underway in preparation for a Memorial Day opening.
“It’s a huge undertaking each year, costing about $20,000 each season,” Holmes said. “The season is only about three months, and the butterflies are a large part of that cost.”
Holmes said one of the leading supporters last year and this year is butterfly habitat presenting donor Bob Heidbrink, a lover of native plants and pollinators.
Those who would like to donate may do so in person, by mail, by Facebook fundraiser or by visiting the cave’s website, lostrivercave.org.
Donors will receive an invite with a link to book four tickets to a donor/member butterfly release, where they can also learn about the butterflies.
“Since the lifespan of a butterfly is only about two weeks, we do the releases every couple of weeks,” she said.
Outside of the donor releases, Holmes said Lost River Cave hopes to add some educational time with the habitat’s curator, Linda King, so visitors can interact with her and learn more about the exhibit.
The Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat will be open Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend from sunrise to sunset.