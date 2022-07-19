Funeral home director/singer to perform Aug. 6 in Glasgow

Funeral home owner and director Nathan Morris is using his knowledge of loss and grief as a way to reach out to others with his music.
Morris is the owner and director of Morris Family Services, a family-owned business with 10 locations across Kentucky and Indiana, including A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in Glasgow.
He will perform with the Christian group Anthem Lights in “When the Curtains Close” at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.
All proceeds will go to support the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a service that he is passionate about.
Morris, who has suffered from bouts of depression and anxiety himself, said, “I have been surrounded by grief and death and loss. I want people to know that this is not a taboo subject and reaching out for help doesn’t make you any less of a person.”
Performing in Glasgow is a way for Morris to show his appreciation to the community and he said that he was “thinking outside of the box on ways to create a sense of community.”
After Morris’s mentor encouraged him to do the show, he decided to continue with his plans.
“It’s really exciting to be able to literally look out in the audience and stand in front of people that we have served,” he said.
Morris, who began writing music at 14, wrote, recorded and produced an entire album during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a funeral director during the pandemic, Morris realized the toll the pandemic was taking on him and his staff.
“I looked up one day and saw how exhausted everyone was,” he said. “I was heartbroken and depressed, so I turned to writing songs, and the songs inspired the album. Families that we were serving had lost so much and we had lost the will to fight. That’s kind of what I needed to do to get it out. That’s what this record is about and it resonates with a lot of people.”
Morris said that being a funeral director has also allowed him to tap into his songwriting ability.
“They go hand-in-hand, naturally,” he said. “You can’t have a beautiful song without experiencing tragedy. I’m very intentional in all that I do. I’m not going to put together a cookie-cutter funeral, and I write because I feel it and that will consequently resonate for someone else.”
The message that he wants to send to his audience is what he considers a simple one.
“I believe that everyone is put here to love and care for others and that all people are worthy,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased at nathanmorrismusic.com and are $20 for general admission. The VIP package, which is $100, will include a tour of A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, a meet and greet with Morris and a photo opportunity.