Two afternoons before Barren County High School’s annual hog roast, its Future Farmers of America chapter made its final preparations. Armed with shovels and tarps, several classes of agriculture students spruced up the landscaping on the edges of the barn and greenhouse and waited for the star of the show – the pig – to arrive.
Later, Andy Moore, one of BCHS’s FFA advisors, would guide students through the slaughter process.
“We’re trying to replicate animal farming,” Moore said. “So anything that would need to be done on the farm, we need to do it here because we need to let the students have the chance to try to do that.”
In 2017, nearly a third of Kentucky farmers were 65 or older, including 28% of farmers in the 10-county southcentral Kentucky region, according to the most recent National Agricultural Statistics Service census.
As Baby Boomers age out, they leave a sizeable gap in the Kentucky farming population. In the past three years, this looming crisis has been exacerbated by the triple threat of the pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, which has pushed some farmers to retire early or sell out to increasingly bigger farms.
Agriculture is not only a critical part of Kentucky’s culture, but also its economy. In 2019, the agriculture industry produced $31.6 billion in total economic output, 6.7% of Kentucky’s total revenue, according to a 2022 University of Kentucky report. Failing to fill the farmer gap would come at a significant cost to the state.
Moore’s answer to this is education. He thinks that if he exposes high school students to the world of farming and pushes them to explore agricultural opportunities, then maybe they will pursue it as a career and a lifestyle. And even if they don’t become a farmer, perhaps the leadership, work ethic and agricultural literacy they gain along the way will be useful in their chosen field, he said.
Moore is not alone in this perspective. Future Farmers of America chapters across southcentral Kentucky are determined to equip the next generation of farmers to continue the work of feeding – and funding – Kentucky.
How did we get here?
2021 was a great year for Kentucky farmers —the best year of many of their lives, said Kayla Brashears, a Kentucky Farm Business Management agricultural extension agent who covers most of the southcentral Kentucky region.
Strong crop yields combined with government pandemic payments and a long-awaited rebound from 2013’s drop in commodity prices put more on-hand cash in many farmers’ bank accounts than ever before, Brashears said. Instead of making $3.50 for a bushel of corn and $10 for a bushel of beans, they were bringing in $8 and $16-17 a bushel, respectively.
However, in the volatile farming world, subject to the whims of the weather and economy, fortunes can dissipate quickly.
Shortly into 2022, the price of nitrogen, a key ingredient in fertilizer, increased fourfold while other fertilizers increased threefold, Brashears said. Fuel costs, as anyone who has filled their vehicle with gas recently can attest, skyrocketed. Costs of farm equipment have risen, and equipment leases are being offered less often, due to ongoing supply chain complications.
A summer drought during a critical growing point decreased crop yield per acre, completing the cascade of rapidly falling dominoes.
“So even though 2021 was one of the very best years, in 2022, I’ve already seen a lot of farmers have to increase the size of their operating loan bucket to pay their bills,” Brashears said. “That quickly, it flipped, in the course of seven or eight months.”
Effects of these shocks can linger long past economic recovery, Moore said.
“When you have these kinds of issues, even if a part of that gets better, there’s a very long residual before the rest of it catches,” he said. “Everything that farmers deal with has now turned into a waiting game, whether it’s mechanics or getting a load of feed or shipping cattle out – everything is. It’s not just the money. It’s the timing.”
For young farmers trying to break into farming for the first time, the timing could hardly be worse.
Current economic conditions, high entry costs and competition from increasingly bigger farms are hindering aspiring farmers, particularly those without a farming family background.
“The barriers to farming are extraordinary,” Brashears said. “A new combine is $600,000 to $700,000. Even if you wanted to go and buy beef cattle, one cow might be $1,000, so you really have to have a lot of capital … In the southcentral Kentucky area, it’s very, very competitive to get land to rent or to use.”
Younger farmers also lack the insulation more seasoned farmers have against market volatility, Brashears said, since they often haven’t yet built up the equity and crop insurance levels to withstand an economic shock.
When farmers nearing retirement decide what to do with their farm, their children and grandchildren usually get first dibs. Sometimes, a former employee will take over. If nobody is interested, farmers can consolidate with a bigger farm or sell to developers offering tempting buyouts, Brashears said.
In the past generation, farmers have taken the consolidation option more often. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, between 1997 and 2017, there was a 22% increase in the number of farms over 1,000 acres paired with a 6% decrease in the number of farms between one and 49 acres.
The bigger the farms, the tougher the market, said Samuel Evans, FFA advisor at Franklin-Simpson High School. Larger farms are able to spread their fixed costs over more acreage and have more capital to spend to set themselves apart from their competition.
With the way the system is set up, farmers have two options to make a living, Evans said.
“It is either get big, very big, whether that be with crops or whether that be with animal production, or to get … in a very niche market,” he said. “You’re going to have to intensively focus ways to market your products.”
The energy is there, Moore said. The younger generation still wants to farm, but all the odds are against them.
“The sad part is in some situations, we’re the only people that can be honest with them,” Moore said. “I’ve had students that you feel like you’re crushing their dreams. It’s like I’m not saying you can’t do this, but you can’t do it in the way you want to do. You’re gonna go broke – Chapter 11 bankruptcy – and sadly, I’ve been teaching long enough that I’ve seen that happen.”
After college, BCHS FFA member Kendall Crowe plans on farming tobacco and corn while training horses and breeding sheep. Jolea Minix said she’ll take over her family farm. Like several of her peers, while Emma Moore doesn’t want to be a farmer, FFA has confirmed her desire to become a veterinarian.
FFA includes a broad mix of people, from kids with a farming background to those who have never seen a hog in person. It includes both aspiring farmers and students interested in taking alternate paths after high school. At Barren County, about half of the FFA students have farming backgrounds, Moore said. Less than a third do at Franklin-Simpson High School, Evans said.
Each high school’s FFA is tailored to its community’s agricultural needs with unique pathways students can take. At Franklin-Simpson High School, students can pursue animal science, horticulture or agricultural power, structural and technical systems; at BCHS, the latter option is replaced by agricultural mechanics and agricultural business.
Students taking agriculture courses are eligible for FFA if they pay a $15 membership fee. During the pandemic, Moore waived this fee for students in favor of an affiliated membership paid for by the school to increase FFA’s accessibility.
Whether students are drawn to FFA because of a family connection, leadership and scholarship opportunities or pure curiosity, Moore is determined to give them all a chance.
“Four years, you’ve got an opportunity to experiment with any angle of agriculture that you want to,” Moore said. “For some of you, it’s going to be nothing more than experiment, and for others, it’s going to be the reality of the rest of your life.”
Every FFA member must complete a Supervised Agricultural Experience of their choosing. SAEs are at the core of the agriculture curriculum preparing students for a real-life agricultural career, Moore said.
“We’re encouraging them to start small, whether it’s a small landscape job, raising two cows or one horse or raising a garden in the backyard,” he said. “And by the time they’re a senior, we’re seeing where, for some of these kids, it’s turning into a business.”
In Moore’s mind, the solution to keeping Kentucky agriculture alive and well in the next generation is agriculture advocacy – meaning, letting the outside community know how and why they should support local farmers. The hog roast was a key example of this kind of community awareness and interaction.
“These kids are the future farmers,” Moore said. “If they’re going to make a living, they’re going to have to sell their product higher than what it can be bought for at the grocery store. And they don’t need to have the battle from the community arguing like, ‘Why do I want to pay $3 a pound for your tomatoes when I can get them for $1 a pound at Walmart?’ ”
Advocacy can also come from the government. Felicia Dalton, Franklin-Simpson High School’s other FFA advisor, said that more attention needs to be placed on enticing and helping the next generation of farmers. More cost-share programs, grant opportunities and trainings for farmers trying to break into the industry would be a good start, she said.
Today’s youth will have to adapt to meet the demands of future agriculture, but they are already well on their way, Evans said. For one, they embrace new technologies, like drones and cow-milking robots, while being just as willing to put in the hard work as their predecessors.
“They are much more receptive to new ways of doing old things, of taking a look at things through a critical lens rather than just thinking or assuming that the way that it has always been done is the best way to do it,” Evans said.
These days, promotion aimed at young people tends to focus on persuading them to enter newer, shinier fields like STEM and coding, which sometimes leaves agriculture on the sidelines, Moore said.
“People get caught up in trends,” he said. “And the trend is people are going to get hungry one of these days, and we’re seeing that happen.”