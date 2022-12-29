WKU Piano Studio Gala to be held Jan. 14

The WKU Piano Studio Gala to raise money for new pianos for the WKU Department of Music will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Tayvin Gardens in Smiths Grove.

 Submitted by Dalton Childress

A fundraiser designed to raise money for the purchase of new pianos for the Department of Music at Western Kentucky University will be held next month.