A fundraiser designed to raise money for the purchase of new pianos for the Department of Music at Western Kentucky University will be held next month.
The WKU Piano Studio Gala will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Tayvin Gardens in Smiths Grove.
To remedy the imbalance of more piano majors than quality pianos, Dalton Childress, a music major pursuing a degree in piano performance, with the help of fellow piano performance major Katie Drybrough, came up with the idea for the fundraiser.
“A good piano to practice on is crucial to a growing pianist, but unfortunately, these pianos are few and far between,” Childress said. “There’s only a select few pianos that we can practice on and time and time again, I had none to use for practice, so I decided to come up with an idea to raise money for new ones.”
He said he knew that Drybrough was a “go-getter” and was good at organizing events, so he spoke to her about assisting with the fundraiser.
Childress, who works as a server at Tayvin Gardens, was able to secure the venue for the fundraiser.
“The owners actually donated it and the resident caterer, The Linen Apron, was also willing to help,” he said.
Childress and Drybrough said the need is great for both practice and performance pianos.
“While the music department has some funding, we don’t really get a lot of money to go towards new pianos,” Drybrough said. “They are very expensive and the ones that we have right now are currently difficult to use.”
Childress said there is really only one piano worth practicing on.
“The other practice ones are decent, but it’s renowned throughout the department that we need better,” he said.
Drybrough said that while regular tuners come in and check the pianos, when a piano is played so many times, it becomes difficult to play on and to keep in shape.
“This is the first year we have done a fundraiser like this,” Drybrough said. “We have such an incredible need for pianos and we are just trying to bring as much awareness to this as possible.”
The cost for a ticket is $80, which includes a three-course dinner and live music by students, faculty and alumni of WKU.