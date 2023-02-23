Edmonson County just got $10.7 million richer.
Gov. Andy Beshear presented $10 million to Edmonson County Public Schools to renovate and expand Edmonson High School’s Local Area Vocational Center Monday.
The money was allocated in last year’s state budget for vocational centers in 23 school districts.
The current center will be renovated with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, and the 12,550 square-foot center expansion will be used to add lab space for trades including welding, construction and engineering, said Callie Beliles, Edmonson County Public Schools facilities and safety director. The school will also add an early childhood education pathway.
Providing more space for students will contribute to the center’s goal of alleviating generational poverty by giving students an option besides college to prepare for a career. Students can acquire several certifications by the time they get through the program, Beliles said.
“They can go out into the world and they will be a little bit more prepared,” she said. “It’s going to change lives in Edmonson County.”
ECPS almost missed out on the funds. After barely missing the cut on another competitive grant that would have funded the center’s expansion, Beliles worked with State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, on a backup plan.
Meredith said he met with other legislators to get ECPS on the list of funded vocational centers in Beshear’s initial 2022 budget. He added that he had some experience with the career technical education field as a student.
“I just believe that those vocational programs are truly a way to better your community, because we have so many opportunities in the job fields in the skilled trades, and Edmonson County is known for having some of the best skilled trades people,” he said.
$10 million is a “game-changer” for Edmonson County’s next generation, Meredith said.
“For years, we focused on college, college, college all the time,” he said. “That's great for a lot of students, but especially in our rural areas, there are a lot of students where that's not the pathway they see in front of them. And so these investments are going to allow them a pathway and a better opportunity for life for them and their families in the future.”
Work on the center will begin in May and it’s expected to be completed in fall 2024, Beliles said.
Beshear also announced $736,590 in Cleaner Water Program funding to the Edmonson County Water District for maintenance projects and $26,387 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the county’s tourism commission for travel marketing and promotion.
Tony Sanders, chairman of Edmonson County Water District, said the funds will be used for several projects, including installation of flow meters for leak protection and filter maintenance at the water treatment plant.
Sanders said it will help the district keep its rates low by not having to use its own capital and maintenance budgets for the improvements.
The Edmonson County Tourism Commission is looking to “get out of our comfort zone” and expand its marketing reach to places like Louisville and Indiana, said Executive Director Vanessa Ulm.
Ulm said she’s “incredibly excited that the state saw the importance of tourism. With the funds, the commission plans to increase its brochure distribution at 1-65 rest stops, advertise in online magazines and use “influencers” like bloggers to increase its social media presence.