Bowling Green’s budding gardeners without a space of their own to grow produce can take advantage of city-owned garden plots when Bowling Green Parks and Recreation opens seasonal rentals to the public this week.
“It’s a great way for some people who don’t have some available space to supplement their grocery bills,” said Brent Belcher, director of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
Rentals will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s Administrative Office at 225 E. Third Ave. This year, 48 plots are available at Kereiakes Park.
Gardeners should act fast because spots often sell out.
“Last year, we did sell out,” Belcher said.
Of the 48 total garden plots available for rent, 38 are the smaller variety (30 feet long by 30 feet wide). Another 10 are the larger variety, totaling 30 feet by 60 feet.
The smaller plots are $15 each, while the larger ones are $20, Belcher said. The plots are not irrigated, meaning renters must bring their own water.
Renters are allowed to rent up to two smaller plots or one larger plot, Belcher said.
The program’s popularity is due to a need it meets for certain groups, such as renters, Belcher said.
