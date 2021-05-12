Bowling Green gas station managers urged people to remain calm after a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline led to large-scale panic-buying of fuel across the Southeast.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the spike in fearful demand for gas contributed to more than 1,000 stations running out of fuel, despite officials insisting there is no national gasoline shortage.
Gas stations in Bowling Green are experiencing similar fallout from the sharp uptick in demand.
On Wednesday morning, the Kroger Fuel Center at 711 Campbell Lane posted signs on its pumps saying it was out of regular and mid-grade fuel.
Kroger Fuel Lead Lora Wilson said the station has seen increased traffic in recent days, and she has seen several people fill up smaller gas tanks and multiple vehicles at once.
Manager Norma Richardson of Huck’s Food and Fuel at 306 Morgantown Road shared Wilson’s observations.
“I’ve seen several people out here with gas jugs and containers filling them up,” Richardson said. “We have had fuel trucks coming in consistently, and there is nothing to worry about.”
Richardson said panicking could potentially lead to a similar situation widely seen with toilet paper shortages near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People need to sit back and look at the bigger picture,” Richardson said. “Just watch how things go. Things will slow down and be taken care of.”
AAA said Wednesday the national average price of regular gasoline climbed over $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.
The large increase in demand caused North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency Monday after many stations ran out of fuel there.
“We will continue our efforts to help make sure there is an adequate supply of fuel,” Cooper wrote on Twitter.
Manager Jessica Manley of Shell Gas Station at 2447 Russellville Road said such problems were not being felt at her location.
“We actually just got a gas delivery that came in this morning,” Manley said. “We are usually always busy at this location, so I have not seen a significant increase in people coming through yet. Everyone needs to not panic and not hoard all the gas for everyone that needs it.”
Jacklyn Shaw of Smiths Grove was one of many people who took to the pumps in Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Shaw was filling up a container with gas separate from her vehicle. She said the extra tank was needed to fuel her lawnmower at home.
“Well, I live in Smiths Grove, and I usually get my gas there. But nobody had any today,” Shaw said. “The gas stations were empty, so I assumed there was no gas. I’m retired, so I don’t have to go anywhere. I don’t really know a lot about the (gas shortage) situation.”
The Daily News reached out to multiple stations in Smiths Grove, and none reported gas shortages as of Wednesday afternoon.
Late Wednesday, Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations, “which means that all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations,” the company said in a statement. But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.
The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on it. Other parts of the country have more sources to tap. For example, a substantial amount of fuel is delivered to states in the Northeast by massive tankers.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdaily news.com.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
