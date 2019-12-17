The hundreds of gallons of gasoline that spilled this month at Marathon Minit Mart at Russellville Road in Bowling Green have now been contained.
Two weeks ago, suspected vandals drilled a hole in an aboveground oil tank, causing an estimated 640-gallon gasoline spill and prompting a cleanup effort led by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Environmental emergency responders coordinated an excavation to remove all contaminated soil and haul it to a processing facility. Ultimately, the excavators removed soil from up to 20 feet below the concrete surface, according to John Mura, communications director for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
The state also monitored air quality, dry wells and the nearby Jennings Creek but did not discover any evidence of the spill traveling beyond the gas station’s immediate vicinity.
The case has now been referred to the cabinet’s Superfund Branch “petroleum section,” which oversees non-underground storage tank petroleum releases and their corresponding investigations, remediation and contaminated site management.
“They will handle the long-term, technical cleanup,” Mura said, which might primarily involve ongoing monitoring.
Under U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidelines, suspected and confirmed gasoline spills exceeding 25 gallons on land must be reported to the state emergency response team within 24 hours of discovery.
The spill was reported about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4 to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. The gas station was not required to report the spill to local police or fire departments.
Gasoline spills contribute to air, soil and water pollution, and gasoline exposure threatens human, wildlife and plant health, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The gas station sits several hundred yards from the greater Lost River Cave karst, which remains unaffected at this time.
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggersdailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.