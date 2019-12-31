The owner of a cattle feedlot linked to a 17-mile fish kill in Logan and Warren counties remains in litigation with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
In May, the discovery of dead fish in Clear Fork Creek and the Gasper River prompted two state investigations to tie the presence of E. coli, nitrates and phosphorus in local waterways to runoff from the cattle feedlot, which is near South Union Shaker Village in Logan County.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet issued a notice of violation to Robert Wade Woodward, the feedlot owner, in June after observing runoff from the site enter Clear Fork Creek. Investigators also discovered a decaying animal carcass and liquid feed and distillery byproducts at the facility.
In August, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources issued a letter of demand to Woodward for releasing a substance into public water that killed wildlife. The department determined a fine of about $32,740 by calculating the estimated loss of wildlife – tallied at 53,782 fish – and adding $1,689 for investigation-related expenses.
The department, citing state law, said anyone violating the wildlife law will be liable to pay “an amount not to exceed the replacement value of the fish and wildlife which has been killed or destroyed.”
The letter of demand requested that Woodward pay the fine within 10 days of receiving the letter, but the two parties instead initiated litigation, which remains ongoing.
“The department is still in negotiations with the attorney who is representing the party identified in the Letter of Demand,” said Kevin Kelly, a spokesman for the state wildlife department, in an email.
“Both parties would like to resolve the matter,” Kelly said.
Neither Woodward nor the attorney representing him in the negotiations responded to requests for comment.
