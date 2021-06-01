Gatton Academy student Arivumani Srivastava will join a select group of Kentucky students advising the state’s top education official on key issues influencing schools and their pupils.
Srivastava, a rising senior at Western Kentucky University’s Gatton Academy and Greenwood High School, is joining the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council.
He is among 18 new students named to the council, which the Kentucky Department of Education said will work with department staff to “develop ideas to strengthen student voice and transform education.”
“It’s an honor to be selected to serve alongside peers from across the state on the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council. I look forward to furthering the mission of student voice and democratic educational decision-making while helping create more equitable schools for Kentucky’s 650,000 public school students,” Srivastava told the Daily News.
Describing his vision for the council, Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said it will play a crucial role in the state’s recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we begin to define what learning will look like after the pandemic, it is essential that students have an active, purposeful voice in decision making,” Glass said in a news release announcing the news.
“Empowering our students to help create our education mission and goals is critically important to the future of learning in Kentucky. I look forward to meeting with these exceptional young people as we work to imagine what school could be for the Commonwealth,” Glass said.
The council will meet with the commissioner and education department staff both in-person and virtually to weigh how decisions made at the state level are shaping students’ educational experience.
More than 350 students from across the state applied for a seat on the council this year. A panel of judges blind-scored each application to add to the council’s ranks.
The first virtual meeting of the 2021-2022 school year will take place in August.
The new student council members will serve during the 2021-22 school year. They include:
- Dejah Armstrong, 12th grade, Central High School (Jefferson County).
- Charleigh Browning, 11th grade, Marion County High School.
- Delaney Daugherty, 11th grade, Butler County High School.
- Arnav Dharmagadda, 11th grade, Russell High School (Russell Independent).
- JuLeah Edie, 12th grade, Rowan County Senior High School.
- William Oliver Fegenbush, 11th grade, Montgomery County High School.
- Vinessa Fressola, 12th grade, Russell High School (Russell Independent).
- Roxanne Lockard, 12th grade, Craft Academy (Great Crossing High School, Scott County).
- Ella Luking, 11th grade, Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent).
- Jacob Lyons, 12th grade, Boyle County High School.
- Joy Ntakarutimana, 12th grade, Tates Creek High School (Fayette County).
- Alexandra Perry, 11th grade, Ignite Institute (Boone County).
- Spandana Pavuluri, 11th grade, duPont Manual High School (Jefferson County).
- Sophia Retone, 11th grade, Atherton High School (Jefferson County).
- Arivumani Srivastava, 12th grade, Gatton Academy (Greenwood High School, Warren County).
- Dyllan Tipton, 12th grade, Spencer County High School.
- Bentley White, 11th grade, Kentucky School for the Deaf.
- Emma Whitehouse, 12th grade, Bullitt East High School (Bullitt County).