Janessa Unseld, a student at The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, is one of 30 semifinalists from around the world vying for $400,000 in prizes through a global science video contest – and she needs the public’s help to win.
Through the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, a contest in partnership with Khan Academy and National Geographic, students were asked to distill complex scientific topics – from quantum tunneling and the enigma of dark matter – into engaging videos no more than three minutes in length, according to a news release.
In the voting portion of the competition, which is facilitated online through its Facebook page at facebook.com/BreakthroughPrize/ videos, participants can help boost Unseld’s chances of winning a $250,000 college scholarship.
In addition, the winning student’s science teacher will receive a $50,000 prize, and their school will get a state-of-the-art science lab valued at $100,000.
The voting phase of the competition will remain open until Sunday, after which 15 finalists and the top earner in the popular vote categories will be revealed. Popular vote winners will automatically advance to the finalist round. In addition, the competition will also announce regional champions from around the globe.
– More information about the competition is at break throughjuniorchallenge.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.