General Assembly overrides all Beshear vetoes

Republican legislators wasted no time overriding all 15 of Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes upon their return to Frankfort on Wednesday.
Undoing Beshear’s work was the first item on the agenda in the session’s final two days.
Senate Bill 150
At one point, it was unclear whether Senate Bill 150, which has headlined this year’s session, would make it to the governor’s desk. But after a fast-paced turnaround on the final day of session before the veto period, SB150 got through with some notable additions.
Among other measures, the bill:
•bans most gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy;
•prohibits instruction on human sexuality and STDs before grade six and any instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation in any grade;
•requires parent notification and consent before schools can provide mental health and health services to students;
•allows school employees to not comply with a student’s preferred pronouns, even if the student’s parents request it; and
•bars transgender students from using bathrooms that do not coincide with their biological sex.
SB150 was Beshear’s first veto. He said it violated parents’ rights by limiting their ability to make medical decisions for their children and “personal family decisions on the names their children are called and how people should refer to them.”
He added that the bill would negatively impact the mental health of LGTBQ youth, leading to an increase in suicide among that group.
The veto was overridden on party lines, with the exception of Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, in the Senate, and Reps. Kim Banta, R-Fort Mitchell; Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood; Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill; and Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville. Rep. Nick Wilson, R-Williamsburg, abstained from the vote.
“We’re taking away an option for families, for doctors. We’re not doctors, I trust them to make the right decisions when they are dealing with those kids in those specific situations,” Carroll said.
A crowd of protesters gathered and chanted in the Capitol. At one point, protesters in the House gallery were forcibly removed in violation of gallery rules to remain quiet.
Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, voted to override the veto in support of de-transitioners who she has met. She said that gender affirming care like puberty blockers and use of pronouns that do not coincide with biological sex could lead to irreversible decisions and “experimental procedures” of gender transition.
“This is a new industry and we need to realize we are driving children to a lifetime of irreversible damage,” she said.
Many Democrats expressed their support with the protesters.
“I stand with the protesters. I stand in support of their outrage,” said Rep. Lindsey Burke, D-Lexington. “Today, I will not protest those who are different than me.”
Senate Bill 7
Senate Bill 7 would remove the automatic payroll deductions for public employees’ union dues or deductions that go toward any political activities.
Public employers would not be allowed to “assist, directly or indirectly, any labor organization, person or other legal entity with the collection of dues, fees, assessments or other charges, or political activities or personal information related to those activities.”
Beshear called SB7 an attack on unions and teachers associations, and said it was so “broadly worded” that it could be interpreted to bar deductions for dental and vision providers, financial service firms and charitable organizations.
He added that Kentucky would lose out on as much as $76 million in federal transit funds if SB7 became law, since it would preclude the U.S. Department of Labor from certifying that transit employees had the right to collectively bargain over dues deductions.
The legislature voted to override the veto, but the move was opposed by all Democrats, joined by 10 Republicans in the House and six in the Senate.
Senate Bill 65
Senate Bill 65 is also now law after the legislature voted to override Beshear’s veto on mostly party lines.
The bill reverses Beshear’s emergency move to expand Medicaid coverage for vision, hearing and dental problems, which went into effect at the beginning of 2023.
In his veto message, Beshear said that his regulation had helped people get back to work, citing research showing that on average, nearly 100 million work hours are lost annually in the U.S. due to emergency dental care.
He argued that preventative care could help avoid that problem and improve productivity.
Senate Bill 107
It’s no secret Kentucky Republicans disapprove of Education Commissioner Jason Glass, after he defended recommendations on the Kentucky Department of Education website to use students’ preferred pronouns and names.
SB107 would not remove Glass from his position, but it would add a requirement for Senate confirmation of education commissioners every four years.
Beshear said the bill politicized the position, saying that it would “keep good candidates from wanting to seek the office because politics could stop them from carrying out the office after the Board has hired them.”
The legislature overruled his veto Wednesday on party lines.