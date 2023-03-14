General Assembly poised to pass key education bills

During the legislative session, education and education-adjacent bills have gotten a lot of screen time.
Between addressing the teacher shortage, managing student discipline and determining how much control parents should have over what their children are taught, lawmakers have filed dozens of bills. Here are some of the key pieces of legislation and where they stand.
House Bill 319
HB319 is the teacher shortage omnibus bill. It combines several measures designed to recruit and retain more teachers in light of higher educator turnover and workload.
First, it establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, an agreement with at least 10 other states that allows educators to cross borders without having to earn another license.
Second, it requires the Kentucky Department of Education to update its online statewide job posting system for more accurate, up-to-date information on job openings.
Third, the bill mandates local boards of education to conduct exit interviews for all employees who voluntarily leave the school district to determine why they are leaving. There has been much discussion on the reasons behind the teacher shortage, and this aims to clarify that with data.
Fourth, it removes the limit on how much someone can be awarded through the teacher scholarship program, which is designed to reduce turnover by incentivizing educators to continue teaching in Kentucky schools and in critical shortage areas.
The bill does not include salary increases. It originally added a marketing campaign to attract more people to the education field and expanded the GoTeachKY Ambassador program, but those provisions were removed during the committee process.
HB319 has passed the House and is awaiting committee assignment in the Senate.
Senate Bill 5
Parents who have concerns about school materials, programs or events that they believe are “harmful to minors” would have a formal complaint process to address them if SB5 were to become law.
SB5, called a “book banning” bill by opponents and a “parents’ rights” bill by supporters, allows parents or guardians to submit written complaints to school principals explaining how a certain material or program is harmful to minors.
Principals would have to investigate the complaint and decide whether or not to remove the offending material from the school or restrict its access in some way. A parent could appeal a principal’s decisions to their local school board if they disagree, and if the school board also does not make a satisfactory ruling, they could ask that their child specifically does not have access to the material in question.
The bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, said that the process is designed to adjust for local communities, who have diverse standards on what is appropriate for minors to watch, read and learn.
“It’s very difficult to find a one-size fits all solution,” Howell said.
Opponents have criticized the definition of “harmful to minors” in the bill, particularly the inclusion of materials, programs or events that “taken as a whole, appeal to the prurient interest in sex; or (are) patently offensive to prevailing standards regarding what is suitable for minors.”
They argue that this is vague language that could be used to target LGTBQ+ books and materials.
Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, asked in a House Education committee meeting whether “prurient interest” could apply to materials including discussions of homosexuality. Howell responded that the bill definitions are open to interpretation by principals and local school boards “as they see fit with their community standards.”
SB5 passed through the Senate in February and through the House Education committee on Monday. If it has any chance of becoming law, it needs to be heard on the House floor this week so that the legislature can come back and override Gov. Andy Beshear’s likely veto during the final days of the session.
Another “parents’ rights” bill, Senate Bill 150, has enough readings to be heard on the House floor, but may be deterred by representatives trying to add last-minute language to the bill from other bills that don’t have enough time to pass this session.
In its current form, SB150 allows school employees to not use pronouns or names for students that do not correspond to their biological sex, and requires parental consent for all health and mental health services offered to students.
Student discipline bills
One of the clearest effects of the COVID pandemic has an increasing student discipline problem in Kentucky classrooms. Two bills aim to address this.
Senate Bill 202 allows school superintendents to place students in an alternative program, like online school, instead of expelling them after disciplinary issues. This removes the student from the physical classroom but allows them to continue their education.
House Bill 538 also allows alternative programs in place of expulsion. It goes further than the Senate bill, though, by allowing teachers to immediately remove disruptive students from the classroom for the remainder of the school day. If this happens three times in 30 days, the student will be suspended.
Both bills have passed their respective chambers and are waiting to be heard in the opposite chamber’s education committee meeting.