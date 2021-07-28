Warren County First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kim Geoghegan has been appointed as the newest Warren District Court judge, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of former Judge Sam Potter.
Geoghegan joined the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in 1996 after earning her law degree from the University of Louisville’s Brandeis School of Law, and she has held the position of chief deputy prosecutor since 2005.
“It will be hard to leave this office, but I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Geoghegan, who learned Tuesday of her appointment from Gov. Andy Beshear.
Geoghegan was one of three nominees for the appointment to replace Potter, who retired from the bench this month after 23 years as a district judge.
She will complete Potter’s term, which expires at the end of next year.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said Geoghegan’s experience as a prosecutor will be an asset when she assumes her new responsibilities, one of which will be to chip away at a caseload that has accumulated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think Kim will do a phenomenal job as a district court judge,” Cohron said. “She is uniquely qualified due to her time as first assistant commonwealth’s attorney to take on this challenge.”
Geoghegan said she was grateful for Cohron’s leadership in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office and expressed thanks to his predecessor, current Warren Circuit Court Judge Steve Wilson, for hiring her 25 years ago.
“It was a privilege to work with such a great team,” Geoghegan said.
In the state court system, a district court judge hears criminal misdemeanor and small claims civil cases, presides over felony arraignments and probable cause hearings and handles juvenile matters, eviction hearings, guardianship matters, traffic offenses and voluntary and involuntary mental commitments.
Geoghegan said her time as a criminal prosecutor has allowed her to interact with a lot of victims and given her an understanding of how difficult going to court and giving testimony can be for many victims.
“I’ve had the opportunity to observe many different judges and their temperaments and I understand how important it is to treat everyone respectfully and provide an opportunity to discuss pertinent issues with the court,” Geoghegan said.
The district judgeship will also allow Geoghegan to work with juveniles, an opportunity she said interested her.
A priority Geoghegan has identified is the possible creation of a juvenile drug court that can provide services to juveniles to help them avoid the pitfalls of addiction and becoming entrenched in the court system.
“If we can intervene early enough in a person’s life, we can divert them away from the criminal justice system,” Geoghegan said.
