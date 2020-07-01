German American Bank has contributed $10,000 to the Transformational Investor program of the Barren County Economic Authority.
The Transformational Investor program was created to increase funding for economic development in Barren County.
“Investments will help transform the community through increased targeted business efforts, talent attraction, development and retention,” said Maureen Carpenter, executive director of the Barren County Economic Authority.
German American’s investment kicks off the local agency’s funding campaign. The money raised will be used for marketing, property promotion and infrastructure development.
