Eli Mefford remembers playing basketball with his classmates almost every day at Cumberland Trace Elementary. Basketball is a central part of Kentucky culture, and everyone bought in.
That is, except for the refugee families and the international students, who Mefford remembers usually staying on the sidelines.
“I don’t know if they felt excluded, but I felt like they were left out a bit,” said Mefford, a Greenwood High School junior. “I feel like if they had this background and this ability to jump in and feel comfortable with it, they would have a lot more ways to connect to their classmates, and I think their classmates would be more accepting of them too.”
Years later, he drew upon those memories to create a service project alongside his friend Albert Mbanfu, a junior at the Gatton Academy.
On March 16, the pair held a basketball clinic for third- through seventh-graders from the International Center of Bowling Green in the Phil Moore Park gym. It was a “good test run” of what both hope will become a regular event, Mbanfu said.
Mefford and Mbanfu were awarded a $1,000 grant to organize their service project through the 2022-23 Doctors Mody Service Learning Competitions for Young People.
The scholarship, in its first year, gives out four awards to students to either develop an original service learning project, expand an existing project or respond to a specific community need.
When Mefford and his dad saw the grant, they began brainstorming things they could do to help out the International Center, where they had volunteered for many years.
“We thought that we’d do something that brings cultures and people together,” Mefford said. “I was thinking, do what you know, do what you’re good at. ... I understand basketball and that’s something that we can bring to a lot of people.”
Mbanfu said that many of the kids at the International Center have come here in the past two or three years, and his goal was to “get rid of that divide between different cultures.”
About eight kids showed up for the first clinic at Phil Moore Park. When they got there, a lot of them were juggling the basketball with their feet, like a soccer ball.
While they originally hoped for more kids, Mefford said it was the perfect number for their first clinic, because it allowed them to keep everyone focused and create individual bonds.
It also helped them navigate the kids’ various languages. By the end of the day, Mbanfu said they had picked up some Swahili and taught some English.
Sports is a kind of international language, Mefford added.
“Anybody can pick up on sports without speaking the same language,” he said.
At the end of a day of dribble drills, bank shots and pizza, they sent the kids home with their own basketballs, so they could keep playing after the clinic was over, Mbanfu said.
“A lot of the kids were like, ‘Can we do this tomorrow?’ ‘Can we do this next week?’ “ he said. “It was a bittersweet thing to know that they wanted to keep going, but we could only do it for one day.”
Mbanfu has been working with the International Center, where his father is the executive director, to potentially host clinics at more events. One is the International Festival in September, where there will be an influx of international and refugee kids looking for a fun activity.
The first clinic helped “get the ball rolling,” he said.
There is more to come, Mefford said. Growing up in Bowling Green, he noticed that he shared a lot of similarities with refugee and international families, but they were starting on a different footing.
“They have a different struggle than I do, and I can see that and I can do something about it,” he said. “It’s something small like basketball. I don’t know if this is going to change their life, but it might be a step in a good direction.”