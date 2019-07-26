Gary Heffelfinger has a secret hobby: If a thoughtfully planted pot of flowers pops up in downtown Bowling Green with no apparent explanation, you probably have Heffelfinger to thank.
And if you’ve been at the corner of East Main Avenue and College Street recently, you might have seen his latest project – a vegetable garden he inspired the downtown community to help create.
In the spring, the city of Bowling Green began a two-year process to renovate downtown. The city is replacing sidewalks in the area and will eventually conduct landscaping work to increase green space adjacent to Fountain Square Park’s leafy center.
But this summer, the square’s surrounding greenery beds faded into three-foot weeds as concrete would soon be poured in its place.
In May, Heffelfinger and a few other residents of apartments overlooking Fountain Square Park discussed their sadness about the dead garden beds temporarily lining the streets. They joked about building a community garden.
The next day, Heffelfinger set to work on bringing life back to the street. Within hours, other residents showed up with vegetables and motivation to better their community.
Seven weeks later, this pet project boasts jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, maize, eggplant and herbs – and seemingly many grateful residents and visitors in downtown Bowling Green.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Heffelfinger said.
Heffelfinger, a longtime U.S. Postal Service carrier, moved downtown from Barren County about eight months ago and brought sunshine, smiles and a rainbow of florals with him.
Before his latest undertaking, Heffelfinger personally purchased pots and flowers and carefully designed arrangements to fit the theme of downtown businesses – check out the flowers in front of WDNS and Permanent Paint Tattoo and Fine Art Studios for examples.
But this time, Heffelfinger wasn’t alone in his effort.
Downtown residents Ashley Bowers, her husband, Tripp Bowers, and their four children helped plant the vegetable garden as well as flowers in two other empty beds on Main Avenue.
The Bowers’ children, ages 5 to 13, also helped create the signs for the garden, such as “Don’t maize me bro” and “Grow old with me.”
Ashley Bowers captioned one sign with “Community Garyden” to show Heffelfinger – who she calls the city’s “ghost planter” – a small token of appreciation.
This was her first time participating in urban gardening.
“The first time he pulled out vegetables, I thought he was joking and went to the store,” she said.
Heffelfinger and the downtown gardening gang understand the vegetable garden is not a permanent fixture. As soon as the city finishes paving State Street, they’ll move over to Main Avenue.
“We’re having fun with it while we can,” Heffelfinger said.
Bowers appreciates that folks in Bowling Green have been very respectful of the garden, and she hopes the community garden can live – in some shape or form – beyond its planned expiration date.
“We want it to grow,” Bowers said. “No pun intended.”
In the past couple of weeks, a business owner on the square informed Heffelfinger that people were taking zucchini from the patch.
“I told him that’s great,” he said. “It’s a community garden. That’s the idea.”
Diane Taylor, the co-owner of Little Fox Bakery, has actually used the garden’s basil in her red bell pepper scones and some jalapeños in a cupcake after she learned the garden was indeed intended for the community. She has also used mint for her iced tea at home.
“I love it. It’s wonderful to be able to walk down there and pick herbs,” Taylor said. “Even If I wasn’t using it for my personal use, I just enjoy walking by it.”
Jim Sears, a downtown resident who works at Morris Jewelry and has helped water the garden, suggested that his store routinely serves as a hub for out-of-town visitors inquiring about directions, where to park and where to eat – and lately, about the community garden.
Because when people drive in town, they’ll be visiting downtown. And when they see something like a community vegetable garden, they’ll get a better sense of Bowling Green’s “coolness factor,” Sears said.
“There’s not a day that goes by that someone doesn’t ask about it,” he said.
Or take pictures of it.
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggers dailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.