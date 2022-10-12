'Ghost Stories' to haunt Plaza Theatre

The cast of Far Off Broadway Players' production of "Ghost Stories." Kneeling, from left, are Bradley Williams, Jessica Gilbert and Mollie Nichols; Standing, from left, are Allen Hogan and Nick Swayne.

 Courtesy of Paul Glodfelter

Many know the legend of Bloody Mary, a story especially popular around Halloween that involves chanting the name Bloody Mary three times in front of a mirror until she appears. 