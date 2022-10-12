The cast of Far Off Broadway Players' production of "Ghost Stories." Kneeling, from left, are Bradley Williams, Jessica Gilbert and Mollie Nichols; Standing, from left, are Allen Hogan and Nick Swayne.
Many know the legend of Bloody Mary, a story especially popular around Halloween that involves chanting the name Bloody Mary three times in front of a mirror until she appears.
The Far Off Broadway Players will bring that tale to the stage when they present the Mickey Fisher play "Ghost Stories," which centers around the mystery of Bloody Mary.
The play will be Oct. 28-30 at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.
Paul Glodfelter, artistic director of the Far Off Broadway Players, said this particular version of Bloody Mary focuses on the death of an 11-year-old girl, Mary Worth, and the five paranormal investigators who venture to the abandoned house she died in, hoping to connect with her.
"But it's a lot deeper than that," he said. "Each character has their own ghost story. The title is just as much about the characters themselves as it is about the Bloody Mary ghost story."
Glodfelter said he first met the playwright of "Ghost Stories" several years ago while working on a children's play.
"Back in 2018, when I took over the Far Off Broadway Players, we did a Mickey Fisher adaptation of Bram Stokers 'Dracula,' " he said. "I knew about 'Ghost Stories' because he (Fisher) was a friend, so I sent him an e-mail asking for his permission to do the play. I love his plays because, for the most part, they are brand new or a fresh take on a classic like 'Dracula.' "
Fisher is now a screenwriter and the creator of the television series "Extant" on CBS and "Reverie" on NBC. He also worked on the series "Mars" for NatGeo, "The Strain" on FX and "Jack Ryan" on Amazon Prime.
The cast of "Ghost Stories" features several local actors, including Jessica Gilbert, who plays Elly, the leader of the paranormal group. Bradley Williams plays Charlie, Elly's boyfriend. Nick Swayne plays Boze, the sound technician, and Mollie Nichols plays Taryn, Elly's biggest fan. Allen Hogan plays Charlie's friend, Sam.
Set design is by Peggy Goodman and John Yakel.
"Our lighting director, Jed Downing, also does such an incredible job," Glodfelter said.
The play does contain strobe lighting effects, sudden loud noises, theatrical haze and fog and chaotic, potentially disturbing special effects, Glodfelter said, so it is not recommended for children 13 and under.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30.
"The performers are just tremendous and have done such a great job," he said. "If you like paranormal thrillers, this is the show for you."
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the Plaza Theatre at 270-361-2101 or by visiting www.historicplaza.com. Group discounts are available if 10 or more tickets are purchased.