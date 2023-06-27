Bowling Green has sent off its application to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program, setting in motion a complex and collaborative planning process to improve the quality of life for residents of the city and neighboring counties.
A provision of 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act, the EPA will be awarding close to $5 billion to states and communities over the next few years to fund pollution-reducing projects.
The Bowling Green Metropolitan Statistical Area of Warren, Allen, Butler and Edmonson counties may be the third-smallest entity eligible to join in, but that won’t stop Matt Powell, the city’s environmental director, from taking full advantage of the opportunity.
“By no means is this a City of Bowling Green project,” Powell said. “This is a regional project, and it’s going to take a lot of effort from a lot of folks from a lot of organizations to put together a solid plan that produces real-world results that make this community better.”
All hands will be on deck.
Coordinating entities tasked with planning include both Bowling Green and Warren County governments, the Barren River Area Development District, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, the City County Planning Commission of Warren County, the Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Tri County and Warren Rural electric cooperatives.
Other partner entities include the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Western Kentucky University’s Office of Sustainability and its Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green / Warren County and the Mammoth Cave Area Biosphere Reserve Advisory Council.
The BG MSA has applied for its maximum of $1 million in planning funds allotted by the EPA. That amount will be used to develop a series of three plans: a Primary Climate Action Plan (PCAP), a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP) and a status report.
None of the communities in the MSA have developed those kinds of plans before.
“What the (PCAP) means is, ‘do a climate action plan from scratch as fast as you possibly can,’ just hitting the high points,” Powell said.
Part of the PCAP, due March 2024, includes a greenhouse gas inventory. Powell said this will entail finding out which industry sectors create the largest amount of emissions.
If awarded, $41,000 of the $1 million would be put toward establishing an air quality monitoring station local to Bowling Green.
Powell said there’s already a Kentucky Division for Air Quality monitoring site at Ed Spear Park in Smiths Grove, but “it doesn’t collect 100% of the data that we’d love to see.”
The station could then provide a more accurate picture of Bowling Green’s air quality, allowing for comparisons between similar sized cities with alike industries.
“Just to kind of get a feel for if we’re doing a pretty good job here or pretty bad job,” Powell said. “If you were to ask me that question point blank, in regards to air quality and what the city of Bowling Green and Warren County can control, I would have no idea.”
Other uses of the $1 million in planning dollars include hiring an additional staff member to help the city keep up with the project’s workload and to bring in an external consultant. Powell and his team tried to maximize every bit of potential cash.
“We went for $999,742 of the available funding,” Powell said. “I had it closer, and then I had a math error.”
Powell said there will be a strong focus placed on granting sub awards – essentially smaller grants broken off from the principal amount – to “any other organization that already has the skills and talent to work with the community and local government.”
Following the planning funding, a wave of $4.6 billion in competitive implementation grants will be dished out by the EPA to states and MSAs at a later date.
Those dollars will help deliver the activities that will make up the CCAP. Work on the comprehensive document is slated to begin in spring of 2024.
When that second phase of funding eventually becomes available, Powell said the plan is to “quite literally throw the kitchen sink at our ideas.”
As a means to crowdsource some of those ideas, the city added a suggestion form to its public works website this month so residents could offer their input on how the Bowling Green area can cut down on emissions.
Recycling turned out to be the dominant theme as numerous suggestions included an ask for a centrally located recycling plant.
The establishment of a facility to take in the area’s recyclables, bringing back curbside pickup or providing recycling incentives are most likely not in the cards if the MSA receives the funding. That would depend on tying recycling to a tangible measurement of emission reduction.
“If I can find a way that recycling manages to show a reduction in emissions, and it meets the conditions of this grant, I will absolutely chase funding in the second round for recycling,” Powell said. “... Hopefully, the consultant or someone out there can bring that to me and I will happily put that in the book. But I don’t see how I do it with this grant.”
Another resident wrote they would like to see solar farms placed around Warren County to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. A separate resident suggested BGMU should invest in a solar energy farm and allow locals to pay a small fee to subscribe to that energy source instead of fossil fuels.
“Solar is something that we were already thinking about for buildings within the city government that made sense,” Powell said.
He said if power supply companies like BGMU or TVA are aware of existing programs or have ideas that would allow the MSA to increase the use of solar power “in a smart way, then I really anticipate there’s going to be solar in this grant.”
One resident wanted to see wildflowers planted along roadways to aid in beautification and reduce the amount of land that has to be maintained through mowing.
“Where the opportunities exist to create carbon sinks – where the characteristics of the soil and the characteristics of the plants that are growing there are such that they bring in more carbon than they generate – those kinds of things are absolutely going to be considered,” Powell said.
Another resident wanted to see the city’s mowing fleet be converted to electric vehicles to cut emissions.
“I don’t know exactly which components of the city’s fleet might become EV if there’s a potential opportunity, but they’ll all be evaluated,” Powell said.
He added that he anticipates his team will be looking at electric vehicle charging stations “in a big way.”
Another idea was the establishment of a “Green Business Award” in partnership with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce to incentivize sustainability. The same resident also proposed that the city create a sustainability board to help oversee the implementation of green projects.
Powell said he thought that kind of board will naturally spin off from the program.
“That will probably grow out of this grant,” he said. “We’re going to go to the community, we’re going to beat the bushes and find as many people as we possibly can. That’s going to naturally find those early adopters, intense stakeholders that would be perfect for a board.”
He said he doesn’t expect to find the person with the perfect grasp of the region’s emissions or the best ways to handle them, but the “gigantic group project” is a crucial step to improved climate health.