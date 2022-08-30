Whether climbing coal cars to inspect them while working for L&N Railroad or hobnobbing with Bowling Green's movers and shakers while serving as de facto director of the city's fledgling chamber of commerce, Kathryn Brown Gilbert was a woman ahead of her time.
Her tenure as the chamber's secretary from 1945 through 1955, when she was largely a one-person staff for the organization of business leaders, saw the chamber more than double in membership and saw Gilbert grow in stature as well.
"She was quite important," said Glenda White, Gilbert's daughter. "She was somebody."
That exceptionalism in her work carried over to Gilbert's durability. A Bowling Green resident most of her life, Gilbert died last weekend at age 107.
That longevity puts Gilbert in elite company, but those who knew her might say she had long since earned that distinction through a career that included stints working at L&N Railroad, the chamber of commerce and alongside her husband Vernon Gilbert at Gilbert's Art and Frame Shop.
"Most women back in those days didn't work," said White. "She worked."
That penchant for work included some time as a Curtiss-Wright Corp. defense plant employee during World War II, before she married Vernon Gilbert in 1945.
Gilbert was hired as chamber secretary when the organization was little more than an idea.
As described in a Bowling Green Daily News article from 1950, Gilbert was a one-woman show at the chamber, acting as “manager, secretary ... and even window-washer.”
"She started it (the chamber)," said White. "She got it up and running, then it got to be so big they had to move offices."
A graduate of the Bowling Green Business University that was eventually merged with Western Kentucky University, Gilbert also served six terms as president of the city’s Lioness Club.
Widowed since 1995, Gilbert in recent years persevered through illnesses and surgeries, continuing to drive until she was 99 and dancing at her granddaughter's wedding when she was 100.
"I think she set an example for everybody," White said.
Gilbert is survived by her daughter, two granddaughters, one grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service was held Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
