When the leaves fall and temperatures drop, why wait until December to break out the twinkling lights and baked treats?
The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center commenced winter holiday celebrations with the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival.
Following a week of comedy, musical and interactive dance performances, the festival concluded Saturday with “Community Day,” where families could satisfy their senses between sweet-scented gingerbead, resplendent nutcrackers and melifluous music.
Robin Ciochetty, a volunteer this year, appreciates that the festival draws diverse crowds and ages, and surrounds them with various mediums while benefiting local arts education.
“It’s so exciting every year,” she said. “I just love SKyPAC and want this facility to do well. SKyPAC is so good for everyone in the community.”
Children carefully carried their freshly crafted gingerbread homes while others fled to the gallery to hop under a giant balloon display. Parents lined up with youngsters to snap photos with a towering holiday display. Some individuals wore red velvet dresses, reindeer-adorned jumpsuits and Santa hats.
In one corner, a man shaped balloon spiders, puppies and even a fishing pole outfitted with a reel and a caught fish. Nearby, there were art pieces created by Kentuckians with disabilities, and a stage for various musical performances – mostly mellow Christmas songs, but a few upbeat tunes from a violinist that prompted some children to dance.
The star attraction was the row of labor-intensive gingerbread homes. There were classic styles with pine trees and log cabins, a chaotic, fun scene with little yellow “Minions” throwing marshmallow snowballs and a Christmas beach complete with crushed graham-cracker sand and Santa in a bathing suit.
This year’s “most creative” was a sugary clock, which actually ticked, and caused one young boy to stop and exclaim: “Oh. My. Gosh.”
Josh Meredith from Louisville reclaimed the “Grand Champion” title with a snowy florist scene, which included a greenhouse with a cat and a knocked-over poinsettia plant.
“They have definitely upped their game,” said Dave Ciochetty, a returning festival volunteer and husband to Robin Ciochetty. “We had more first-time entries this year then we’ve ever had.”
Willene Bandy attended the event with her granddaughter. “She’s just amazed. She’s looking at all the big ornaments,” Bandy said.
Robert Mcquillar, a junior at Warren Central High School, sung holidays tunes, including “Carol of the Bells, with a few classmates. They leaned into their younger selves and took photos in front of the Christmas display afterward.
“I’m enjoying myself, it’s a great time,” Mcquillar said.
David White, a member of the Mammoth Cave Caveman Chorus, returned to the festival for the second time to sing "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
“I love this time of year,” White said. “I like that this (festival) involves younger people and older people.”
