A 10-year-old girl was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Coral Hill Road in Glasgow, according to Kentucky State Police.
The girl, who was not identified in a news release from KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green, was a passenger in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Christopher M. McCoy, 32, of Glasgow.
The truck was eastbound in the 2500 block of Coral Hill Road at about 8 p.m. Saturday when McCoy failed to negotiate a curve, causing the truck to dip off the right shoulder. McCoy then overcorrected, sending the truck across both lanes before exiting the left shoulder and striking several trees before stopping, according to KSP.
McCoy was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow for treatment of his injuries. The girl, who was restrained at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barren County coroner.
