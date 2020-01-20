Girl Scout cookie season is underway again, and the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana’s 2020 campaign includes a new cookie and new packaging.
“The new Girl Scout cookies are Lemon-Ups,” said Felicia Bland, the membership development specialist for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. “It is a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.”
There are eight phrases on the cookies, including “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator,” and each phrase emphasizes the experience of Girl Scouting, according to Bland. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which includes favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils.
Boxes for $5 include those and other cookies like Tagalongs, a vanilla cookie layered with peanut butter and covered with chocolate, and Do-si-dos, an oatmeal cookie with peanut butter filling.
Boxes for $6 include the S’mores cookie, a graham cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling, and the Toffee-tastic cookie, a butter cookie with toffee bits.
Bland said the new cookie packaging continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about.
“The updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities,” she said.
“Cookie sales started Jan. 1,” Bland said. “We rolled out the new cookie on Jan. 7. Initial orders stop on Jan. 24 and then the girls will continue to sell until Feb. 17 through booth sales. We sell at various places across the area, including Wal-Mart and Kroger.”
There are different ways to submit your cookie orders this year.
Cookie booths can be found in the Bowling Green area by looking on the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana website under the “Find Cookies” link.
Buyers can also download the iOS and Android mobile app. You can also order online using the scouts’ Digital Cookie platform.
– For more information about ordering, visit www.gskentuckiana.org.
