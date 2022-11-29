In a growing and changing community, local journalism is more important than ever.
Filling that role in southcentral Kentucky is the Bowling Green Daily News. Despite many severe challenges in recent years, the Daily News has continued to be the only comprehensive news source in the region.
From governmental meetings to school news and investigative journalism, the Daily News keeps the community informed about the matters that impact your life.
The aforementioned challenges include big-tech companies using our content without compensation, as well as the recent coronavirus pandemic, which severely impacted revenues for local newspapers.
To help sustain community journalism, the nonprofit Report For America program helps fund and place journalists in local newsrooms across the country.
Regional reporter Sarah Michels is the Daily News’ local RFA reporter. Since last summer, she has reported on regional and local issues across southcentral Kentucky. She has detailed everything from community enhancement projects to the suds issue at Lost River Cave, which led to the award-winning Troubled Waters series.
Such journalism, found nowhere else in the region, comes with a price. While RFA pays a portion of a reporter’s salary, local newsrooms are responsible for fundraising for the remaining portion.
That’s why on this Giving Tuesday, we are asking for the community’s support.
Funds donated through the RFA at the link below are tax-deductible and go directly to support the continued work of Michels here in southcentral Kentucky.