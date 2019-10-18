After Christmas, the city of Glasgow will begin renovating two of its oldest greenspaces: Gorin and Twyman parks.
The city maintains five parks but hasn’t had a project of this scale to improve the parks in the past two decades.
“It was our time to finally do something in the city,” said Eddie Furlong, director of Glasgow’s Parks and Recreation Department.
To upgrade the parks, the city will add new picnic shelters, LED security street lighting, restroom facilities and playground equipment – including traditional decking, slides and swings in Twyman Park and a modern twist on playgrounds with an explorer dome designed by Konpan at Gorin Park.
The city will also add new fencing and signs to the downtown-adjacent park entrances. “Then we’ll spruce them up with landscaping,” Furlong said.
Along with the physical upgrades, the city will launch a new website early next year to make it easier to register for park programs and view an up-to-date calendar.
“I definitely think (the upgrades) are going to mean a lot to the community,” Furlong said. “It’s going to enhance the quality of life they have here.”
And it shows the city’s commitment to improving healthy greenspaces. In the Glasgow Parks and Recreation Master Plan published last year, inventory indicated that the city provides 7.5 acres of parkland per thousand residents, and parkland represents 1.1 percent of the city’s total jurisdiction land – lower than most median benchmarks for cities.
About 74 percent of this parkland is developed for parks and recreation purposes. The city manages just 1.7 miles of trails, lower than the median of five trail miles, according to the report.
Twyman Park is the city’s smallest park at just 3.4 acres, while Gorin Park is the city’s oldest park and has 26.7 acres. Gorin does not have sidewalks, and about 18 acres of the park sits in a floodplain. A key issue with Twyman highlighted in the report was the “age and condition of the playground.”
The city budgeted $500,000 for the project.
Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong signed the bids for the two park projects last week, and it will take about six to 10 weeks to obtain the equipment. There could be shovels in the ground by Jan. 1, according to Furlong.
“It’s hopefully just the beginning,” he said.
Later, the city intends to initiate the process of building a second “mini” park downtown through a public-private partnership. The city purchased a 4.31-acre tract between West Main and West Front streets last year and initiated conversations about a new park, which could include an amphitheater, farmer’s market space and a playground, but “it’s still early in the process,” Furlong said.
