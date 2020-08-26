GLASGOW – With an 8-4 vote, the Glasgow City Council approved on first reading Monday an ordinance increasing the city’s occupational and net profits taxes from 1.5 to 1.75%.
Before the council approved the ordinance, Councilman Freddie Norris made a motion to table action on it until the second week of September, but that motion died on a tie vote.
“Let’s slow down a little bit and give everybody a chance to reach out to (finance committee chairman Wendell Honeycutt) or whoever,,” Norris said.
Councilman Joe Trigg asked for the tax increases to be prorated. Mayor Harold Armstrong said prorating the tax hikes wasn’t something the council could do.
“It’s illegal. It’s discretionary. It’s unethical,” said Armstrong, who said he consulted the state attorney general and was told it would be illegal for the council to do such a thing.
Trigg said data used by a local school system to calculate free and reduced lunch for students show “most of this community is at or below poverty level. ...
“The prorated system is more (current). It’s a way for the poor to pay their part,” he said. “Five dollars may not be much to us or to some, but to others that’s … one meal for that family for a week.”
Trigg said increasing taxes when a majority of the community earns $14,000 a year or less would put an unfair burden on them.
Honeycutt said the tax increases would be nominal.
“If you look at the rate, if you are making $12 per hour, which is more than $20,000 a year, you are only going to be paying $1.20 more per week,” he said. “That’s what the tax rate will be. I understand people don’t like to pay taxes. Nobody wants to. Nobody likes taxes, but in the town hall meetings we discovered that nobody wants services cut. It’s either one or the other, or both.”
The finance committee hosted two town hall meetings – one on Aug. 3 and another on Aug. 6 – to give the community a chance to ask questions regarding the proposed tax increases.
Honeycutt said the committee is trying to implement the tax increases in a fair way. Initially, an effective date of January 2021 was considered, but the finance committee has now decided to make the tax increases effective in July 2021.
If the tax increases aren’t going to go into effect until July 2021, Councilman Patrick Gaunce said he didn’t see the need to vote on them now.
Honeycutt disagreed.
“If we don’t do this, we are going to have to start cutting, so we have to plan now. We can’t wait until May and make a change. We need to do it now. We need to give all these employers time to get their payroll programs updated,” Honeycutt said, noting the city also needs time to plan its budget for the next fiscal year.
“I know it’s hard to get people to vote to increase taxes right before election time, but I just think it’s time to do it and it’s time to do it now,” Honeycutt said.
Gaunce said the city has received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act as reimbursement for unplanned expenses that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Honeycutt said the money the city received through the CARES Act was for expenses not included in the city’s 2019-20 budget.
“That will come back to us to prevent the budget from being even worse than it is right now,” Honeycutt said.
Increasing the occupational and net profits taxes is something Councilman Terry Bunnell said the finance committee has been considering since early 2019. He also said in the town hall meetings there was discussion about how much of the city’s general fund came from the occupational and net profits tax revenue.
“It’s a big portion,” he said.
Bunnell said the tax increases will allow the city to grow and move forward, as well as continuing to offer current services and adding new services.
He also addressed Trigg’s idea to prorate the tax increases and said as an employer he thought it would be a “bookkeeping nightmare,” because it would require making payroll adjustments for the different tax rates paid by employees.
“We don’t need to create a burden on our employers,” he said.
Bunnell also talked about the fairness of tax increases across the board and pointed out that an employee who earns more will pay more in taxes.
He urged other city council members to think about the tax increases as a way to financially plan for the city not just for next year, but for the future.
Councilman Brad Groce said he is not against increasing the taxes.
“I understand the occupational tax is the life blood of the city,” he said. “I understand it’s got to be done. I would just like a little more time to think on it.”
Bunnell then pointed out that work on the city’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year will begin in two months.
“I don’t see the value of pushing it down the road. When is the right time? I can’t tell you when the right time will be, but I know right now the budget tells me that we are $1.4 million in the hole. If the budget tells me we are $1.4 million in the hole today, I believe now is the right time,” he said.
Those who voted against the tax increases were council members James “Happy” Neal, Trigg, Gaunce and Marna Kirkpatrick.
