Tucked away in the edges of Glasgow lives a veritable Renaissance man selling paintings out of a barbershop.
Les Bowman, 75, is a barber by trade but an artist by passion. He has spent the last 50 years capturing “layers of life” through his paintings.
His wife, Arlinda Bowman, 74, and his customers call his work “incredible.” Les Bowman says “they’re alright.”
Les Bowman began drawing at a young age, starting out with classic cartoons like Mickey Mouse and Popeye. In 8th grade, he drew a portrait of his teacher, who compared him to Norman Rockwell.
“That was a pretty good compliment,” Les Bowman recalled.
After leaving barber school in 1968, he spent some of his first earnings on paints, canvasses and books to teach himself.
“I just started painting, some of them not great,” he said. “Matter of fact, I’ve got one of my first ones back in my bedroom. That was pretty plain and simple, just an orange tree with a swing, but it’s where I started.”
He’d hang each painting in his barber shop booth once finished. Not long after, he was invited to host a one-man exhibit at the local Citizens Bank branch.
He sold his first painting there for $2.
“I was taking my exhibit down when the teller says, ‘Would you sell that?’ ” Les Bowman recalled. “I said, ‘Come on, that’s just a Les Bowman painting, what you want with that?’ Anyway, it apparently touched her heart.”
More and more people began taking an interest, often stopping to buy a piece on the way out of the barbershop.
He began taking commissions, painting whatever the customer would like: a herd of sheep for a shepherd, a semi-truck for a driver, a pair of clowns for his uncle and a friend.
Most of his paintings have sold for less than $100 — despite friends and family telling him they were worth more. That doesn’t bother Les Bowman much though.
“My pleasure isn’t making money from art, my pleasure is seeing people leave, knowing they're going to put it up in their house and live with it,” he said. “I mean, I still have customers who talk about enjoying their paintings now all these years later.”
Les said it’s impossible to know how many of his paintings still hang around Glasgow homes, but it’s likely in the hundreds. He’s even run into the children of his customers who remember growing up with his painting in their house.
Les Bowman’s favorite paintings usually involve picturesque country scenes or lighthouses among a raging sea. Two of his favorite works, both depicting sailboats rocking in the waves at sunset, hang above his sofa in ornate frames.
He said artists like Bob Ross and Thomas Kinkade inspire much of his style.
“I don't care what you see, what do you feel?” Les Bowman said. “I’m hoping peace is what they feel — tranquility. There’s enough junk going on in the world, you got to experience that.”
Les Bowman said eventually, painting began to take up too much time as orders continued coming in. He took a break for several years after getting “burnt out” in the 90s, feeling he painted too much of what others wanted and too little of what he wanted.
That lasted until 2000 when he felt a spark of inspiration again. He finished around 100 pieces that year alone, sometimes one or two a week, huddling in his basement studio from the time he got home from work to two in the morning.
He joked his wife must have felt like a widow that year. Arlinda Bowman is proud of her husband’s work after 42 years of marriage, but joked if you marry a painter, “find something to do.”
Les Bowman is also a pianist for Restoration Church and a devout Christian. He said there’s a real relationship between his faith and his paintings.
“I mean, if you're looking at a flower, you see all the detail that He puts in that — how much detail does He put in my life?” Les Bowman said.
Arlinda Bowman said her husband’s talent is a gift from God, sometimes in surprising ways. She recalled seeing one of his paintings and thinking how impossibly beautiful the sky was.
“It wasn’t one or two days later, I was driving down the street and I saw a sky exactly like that,” she said. “I thought, OK Lord, did he see you do one like this before, or did you see Les’s and and say I want to do one?’”
Les Bowman said his wife has been a constant source of support, even when it wasn’t easy for her. His love for his wife, his painting and his job at times compete for his time.
“I don’t want to quit barbering, because I love my customers, but I love my wife more,” Les Bowman said, tears in his eyes. “So if she needs me, I will quit barbering.”
Arlinda Bowman doesn’t seem keen on pulling him away though. She added that some of his customers have been with him nearly two decades, and she’s happy to see him supported elsewhere.
She said even when he spends long stretches in his studio, “it's amazing to see what he comes up with.”
Les Bowman’s work can be purchased from Debbie's Family Barber Salon at 1511 S. Green St. in Glasgow.
He said with a backlog of orders, commissions may take some time, but requests can be emailed to ALBowman@glasgow.ky.com.