The Glasgow Independent and Barren County school districts have pushed back opening days in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The opening day for students in Barren County will be Aug. 24, while Glasgow’s opening day for students will be Aug. 25. Both districts will offer the option of in-person or virtual learning.
Both school systems see the later start as a chance to prepare their schools to meet state and federal guidelines, as well as allowing flexibility if further outbreaks cause closures during the school year.
Glasgow Supervisor of Instruction Tara Martin said its calendar includes built-in nontraditional instruction days from home.
“About every three weeks we are going to have two days where basically nobody is in the building so we can do some deep cleaning of all the surfaces,” Martin said. “Of course, there will be cleaning every day, but with these built-in days that is our goal – to take 24 to 48 hours to really do some deep cleanings of our buildings before students return.”
Barren County Director of Pupil Personnel and Facilities Management Anthony Frazier said the later start allows more preparation for each school as well as giving parents and students more time to address any concerns.
Barren County recently had parents fill out a questionnaire that allowed them to address those concerns. Those questions will be answered during an online video presentation on the district website that will be posted sometime next week.
In addition, Frazier said each individual school will release its specific plans to give parents and students a better idea of what a typical day will look like.
“We are at that point where we are kind of honing in,” Frazier said. “We have the big umbrella of things that we have outlined from our guidelines and the CDC and the health department. Now we are drilling down to what it will look like in individual schools.”
If closures are needed because of the pandemic during the year, both districts said they have plans in place that will allow them to confine closures to specific schools.
“We want to be able to get students in person as much as possible,” Frazier said. “We can even drill down further than that. If there is a case in one classroom, the school may be running, (but that class) may be home for a number of days. It could be a classroom, a school or a whole district. We are really trying to build in as many options as we can.”
Martin said Glasgow schools also are looking at trying to find the source if an outbreak occurs and devise its decision to close based on that study.
“If we have a student or a teacher or somebody that tests through contract tracing with the health department, we are really going to listen to what the health department recommends and go from there,” Martin said.
While plans are in place for reopenings both districts said it is an ongoing situation that remains fluid.
‘We are constantly thinking about how we are going to do things like … a back-to-school bash,” Martin said. “We can’t do that, so what can we do to make that contact with our parents to make them comfortable about sending their students back to school.
“We are constantly looking at different ways to meet the needs of our students and our families, but follow those safety at school and safety at work health protocols.”
