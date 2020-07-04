The Glasgow Independent and Barren County School districts will both provide parents and students with a clearer picture of reopening plans this week.
Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale will talk about his district’s plans during a live webcast at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Barren County will recommend plans during Thursday’s monthly board meeting.
Supervisor of Instruction Tara Martin said Hale will use the webcast to inform parents and students on multiple plans that will be presented to Glasgow’s school board July 13.
“We have pretty much formulated some good solid plans, we feel, and we are going to submit those to the board,” Martin said. “We are going to discuss those different options in that live webcast next week.”
According to Martin these plans have been formulated from a task force that is made up primarily of building principals and district level administrators as well as a couple of school counselors and a mental health counselor. Glasgow Independent Schools will also use information from an online survey for parents that has been available on the school website. Martin said the survey had more than 1,700 responses as of late last week.
Martin added one plan will keep opening day for students on Aug. 12 with another option starting later in the month. Both will also have options for students to either attend in-person classes or a virtual learning option.
“We do have some individuals that they just do not feel comfortable right now sending their child to in-person classes,” Martin said. “Virtual remote learning will be a part of either plan. Those parents will have an opportunity to decide which avenue they want to proceed with their child’s education.”
Like Glasgow, Barren County has created task forces to ensure a safe reopening. Director of pupil personnel and facilities management Anthony Frazier said the committees are dealing with everything from health and safety to the quality of teaching and learning.
Frazier said Barren County is working on documents to get out to parents to give them an idea what it will look like when schools reopen.
“As you know it changes day to day, week to week,” Frazier said. “Everything we are working on is kind of a draft until we know for sure this is what the guidelines and guidance is going to be. We are just using the guidelines from the (state) and CDC with the considerations for reopening.”
Barren County also had an online survey with over 2,100 responses as of late last week, Frazier said.
Eighty percent of respondents said they would be back in person with 20% opting for the virtual option.
“We had parents (tell us) if they were going to be required to wear a mask then they would prefer the virtual option,” Frazier said. “So we will probably send out an additional survey soon with the governor’s mandate to wear a mask to get a better look at how many students we need to expect to go virtual and how many to expect in person.”
Frazier said there will be a recommendation to the board to move opening day from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.
“It kind of gives us some flexibility in case we have to have another shutdown,” Frazier said. “It is just giving us options together for us to have in our tool belt to be ready when school does start.”
Frazier added the delay will also give them time to get buildings ready for opening day – whether it be signage for social distancing to getting rooms set up for social distancing or getting supplies like masks and hand sanitizers and additional cleaning equipment.
