GLASGOW – Glasgow Electric Plant Board cable television customers can expect a rate increase sometime after Jan. 1, although the exact amount hasn’t been determined.
GEPB approved a recommendation from its cable television programming committee Nov. 24.
When GEPB Superintendent William Ray shared information about upcoming programming changes, he also talked about the impact the programming changes will likely have on customers’ costs.
The programming committee accepted what is called a retransmission consent proposal for cable television programming distributed by two Bowling Green broadcast stations.
GEPB purchases ABC and FOX programming from WBKO and CBS and NBC programming from WNKY.
“We have agreed on a reasonable proposal from WNKY, and the programming committee has asked you all to approve that,” Ray said. “We don’t have a deal yet with WBKO, but we’ve seen the numbers that they are thinking about and they are shocking.”
WNKY asked for a 33% increase for 2021, which is about $2 extra per customer per month.
Ray said the broadcast stations have exclusive rights from the Federal Communications Commission and Congress in a designated marketing area.
“We’re in the Bowling Green DMA. If we don’t buy ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX from them, we can’t get it,” he said.
The programming committee also agreed to enter into a new four-year agreement with Discovery Inc., which owns several networks. The cost of the Discovery Inc. programming package for GEPB’s essential tier will be 25 cents per customer per month with similar increases for successive years of the agreement.
One of the networks owned by Discovery Inc. is the Do-It-Yourself Network, which the programming committee decided to move from the premiere tier to the essential tier.
Another is the Great American Country network. The programming committee decided to move it from the essential tier to the premiere tier.
Ray said the programming committee made the changes to the premiere and essential tiers for “economic reasons and incentives from the programmers.”
The cost to move DIY and GAC will be an additional 15 cents per customer per month.
“So, basically, cable prices are going to go up between $2.50 to $3 a month this year,” board member Tag Taylor said.
“It will be more than that,” Ray replied.
Typically, GEPB would have increased cable television rates in July.
“We’ve decided because of the pandemic and everything else to wait until January,” Ray said.
But the rate increase won’t likely happen in January, because an increase in cable television rates wasn’t listed on the meeting agenda for discussion Nov. 24. What was on the agenda for the board to consider were programming committee recommendations.
“You have to give customers a 30-day notice before you can change their video programming rates,” Ray said. “So, I’ll probably have it on the agenda for December so we can implement it in February. These new numbers from the broadcast people have such a profound economic impact on us that it’s just going to be … we won’t be able to weather the red ink if we don’t pass that along.”
Taylor asked if the increase in cable television programming was a “swan song. With digital programming coming on now they are going to try to get all they can get out of us,” he said.
The rate increases are for cable television customers who are unlikely to buy television programming through a streaming service, Ray said.
“And at the same time the broadcast programming that’s on Hulu or Apple TV or Amazon Prime, they are charging so much for those services that if you think you are leaving cable TV to go to streaming to save money. If you haven’t done the math, you might want to do that to figure it out. ... Because these guys have got it figured out. You’re not going to save any money,” he said.
He told the board he hoped to have a proposal to present to the board before its December meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.