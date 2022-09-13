Glasgow’s Monday night city council meeting was a long time coming.
Mayor Harold Armstrong visibly sighed with relief after the council unanimously approved a 90-day option-to-purchase agreement to sell 3.26 acres of city property for a new judicial center.
The judicial center project began in 2020, when the state legislature allocated $32 million for the project, to be reimbursed by the Administrative Office of the Courts. But it has faced myriad delays.
“We’re over two years in the process of trying to get a design,” said Danny Rhoades, executive officer of AOC’s court facilities department. “We’ve exhausted many options as far as looking for properties, so we’re ready to move forward with this.”
A little less than a month ago, the council rejected an initial option-to-purchase agreement that would have had the city sell five acres of its property to Barren Fiscal Court for the judicial center.
At that meeting, several council members cited a desire to leave space for a downtown park as the motivation behind their resistance. They said they were holding out for a second option-to-purchase agreement that would only require them to sell the exact acreage needed for the judicial center.
That second proposal came Monday night in a presentation by Tom Potts, a Silling Architects principal who specializes in courthouse design and has been working on the project for the past 18 months.
Potts displayed a multi-colored survey map highlighting the different lots and buildings needed for the judicial center, according to AOC requirements and the project development board’s recommendations.
“I believe strongly that this would be one of the most important, if not the most important, building constructed in the city of Glasgow for decades to come for what it represents,” Potts said. “So it’s obviously a matter of serious consideration.”
His presentation said the project would require 3.26 acres of city property, including Ford Drive.
The 3.26 acres combines two city lots between Water Street and Front Street west of Ford Drive, a 0.67-acre section of the lot adjacent to the Dollar General and potentially the section of Ford Drive between Main Street and Water Street.
(The council did not know who owned the street at the meeting but agreed that if the city owned it, it would be included in the sale).
This 3.26 acres of city property is in addition to 0.97 acres of property owned by Dollar General and the Glasgow Water Co. also required for the judicial center. Judge John Alexander, member of the project development board, said that they are dealing separately with both parties but that everything is on track.
“They want to make sure that we’re going to be able to make this work with the city before we can get those other things taken care of,” Alexander said. “If we can get this part taken care of, I think we’re home free on the rest of it.”
The initial judicial center design includes 230 parking spaces in addition to the building.
After a lengthy back-and-forth confirming the city’s exact acreage requirement – including a short-lived suggestion to postpone the resolution vote to Tuesday so that the council could nail down its addition calculations without a shadow of a doubt – the council voted to amend the resolution to sell the exact city property acreage needed “per attached surveys” from Potts’ presentation.
Alexander said the Barren County Public Properties Corp., not the Barren County magistrates, would be the deed holders, provided that 20-year bonds are in place for the project. After the bonds are paid off, the deed would return to Barren Fiscal Court.
Councilmember Chasity Lowery said that after Monday night’s vote, she was “very optimistic” about the project’s future.
“We have maintained enough property to potentially move forward on a park,” she said. “It’s one step at a time. Now that we have a better idea of what the green space looks like, we can go back and look at what we want our downtown to look like.”
While the park isn’t guaranteed, Wes Simpson, leader of the Downtown Park Steering Committee, made a celebratory post on the Friends of the Downtown Glasgow Park Facebook page.
“These two projects have seen many ups and downs, as well as a somewhat rough relationship with one another from the beginning,” he wrote. “But cool heads of compromise prevailed and both have come closer to becoming reality.”
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.