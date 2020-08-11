GLASGOW – The finance committee of the Glasgow City Council proposed to the city council on Monday night an increase of 0.25% to the city's occupational and net profits taxes.
The increase would raise both taxes to 1.75% from 1.50%.
No action was taken during the city council meeting regarding the committee's proposal. Instead, the committee asked the city council to give the proposal some thought first before voting on it.
“It is very obvious no one likes to pay taxes. No one enjoys it, including the people on the committee. It is obvious that people think that this is a bad time,” said Councilman Wendell Honeycutt, committee chairman, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the temporary and permanent shutdown of some businesses.
The committee's proposal includes setting aside 1% of the tax revenue for the Glasgow Economic Development Loan Fund. Those funds may be loaned to local businesses for either startup costs or for capital improvements.
It also proposed an effective start date of July 1, 2021, which is the start date of the city's 2021-22 fiscal year.
“When we were first talking about it, it was going to be a Jan. 1 implementation date,” Honeycutt said. “We are giving it almost a full year for the economy to recover.”
The committee hosted two town hall meetings last week. One occurred Aug. 3, the other Thursday.
During the town hall meetings, the committee shared information about the proposed tax increases and allowed citizens to express their opinions.
“The people at the town hall meetings, you could tell they felt like (January) was too soon,” he said.
It was also during the Aug. 3 town hall meeting that Terry Bunnell, committee member, pointed out the city is forecasting a decrease in revenues by $2.6 million, and that the city is cutting expenses by about $1.1 million. The city has budgeted $19.4 million in revenues and $20.9 million in expenses for the 2020-21 fiscal year, leaving a deficit of close to $1.5 million. To cover the deficit, the city will have to transfer about $1.7 million from the city's landfill account to the general fund, he said.
For the 2020-21 fiscal year, revenue from the city's occupational and net profits taxes will make up 54 percent of the city's general fund. For the 2019-20 budget, 69 percent of the city's general fund came from revenue generated by those taxes, he said.
A handout was distributed during that same town hall meeting that said the city would receive approximately $75,000 in increased revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year in occupational tax revenue alone, if the tax increase was implemented during the first quarter of the calendar year.
The handout also featured a chart showing the impact the tax increase would have on citizens. For those earning $14,000 a year, increasing the taxes by 0.25% would mean they would pay $245 per year as opposed to $210 per year with the current tax rate.
Prior to Monday night's city council meeting, the committee met to discuss what proposal it would be making to the city council. In the end, Honeycutt said: “It was a compromise. Some wanted it sooner. Some wanted to just wait. We wanted to do something. We felt like we had to get something in place.”
The committee agreed to compromise over the implementation date.
“It was give and take. We all expressed opinions, everyone of us. Nobody really likes taxes but we all recognized that something had to be done at some time. Some wanted it to take effect sooner. Some wanted later, but there as a compromise within in the committee,” he said.
Among the committee members who support the tax increases is Councilman Marlin Witcher, who said: “Nobody likes to raise taxes, but we are in a dire need.”
Councilwoman Marna Kirkpatrick said she does not support increasing the taxes.
“I think it's terrible timing, first of all,” she said.
Councilwoman Chasity Lowery also supported the increase.
“I was really glad to see that a compromise was made as far as timing. Most people who I spoke to that was their number one concern, and with that July 1 date it's going to give us time to do more legwork about bringing in possible jobs (and) finding areas to trim, so I was very pleased with the compromise of July 1,” she said.
In other business, Mayor Harold Armstrong recognized three employees with the Glasgow Department of Public Works – Timothy Hayes, Adam Birge and James Wyatt. Two of the employees, Birge and Wyatt, were present during the city council meeting and received plaques. Hayes could not attend the city council meeting, so Roger Simmons, superintendent of the Department of Public Works, accepted a plaque on his behalf.
All three city employees assisted a Glasgow resident who had fallen in her yard around 6 a.m. on Aug. 5 and despite her efforts at yelling for someone to help or flagging down cars when they passed, she laid in her yard for about an hour before Hayes, Birge and Wyatt came along in a city sanitation truck and helped her get back inside her house. One of them also went next door to the home of the woman's daughter, Marcia Dillingham, to inform her of what had happened to her mother.
Dillingham called the city and asked that Hayes, Birge and Wyatt be recognized for what they did in helping her mother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.