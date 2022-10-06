The 14th Singing for Scholarships, honoring the memory of Bobby Driver, will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow.
The Bobby Driver Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in November 2006 in memory of Driver, who taught and served as a coach for 30 years in Allen, Glasgow Independent and Barren County school systems.
Betty Driver, Bobby Driver’s wife and founder of the scholarship fund, said that since the scholarship began, it has provided $66,200 to 39 students.
The scholarships are awarded each year to one senior at Barren County High School and one at Glasgow High School.
Driver said her husband “brought out the best in boys and girls throughout the years by being a dedicated and highly respected individual whose vision for athletics and education will always be remembered.”
She said that as a teacher and a coach, he worked hard during his 30 years of service in education to better prepare youth of the community.
On April 24, 2008, Driver was inducted into the Glasgow/Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame.
This year’s concert theme is “Shadows of the Past,” and will feature musical entertainment from the local band High Fidelity, with a catalog spanning from Motown, 1960s and 1970s rock ’n’ roll to new music that fits in the same category.
Local performers Jeff Bruce, Sam Day Dickinson, Byron Lucas and Brian Pack will pay tribute to The Beatles and two local pipers, Josh Garrett and Kevin Poynter, will perform an AC/DC song.
Other acts include Raegan Blair, Lauren Gatewood, Kayla Kaumanns, Lucy Richardson and Hailey Wyatt performing the music of the Go-Gos, and Amy Gill, a teacher from Red Cross Elementary School.
Driver said the concerts always attract a large crowd.
“Of course, we couldn’t have the concert one year because of COVID,” she said. “One year, when the theme was the Songs of Disney, there were around 800 people in the audience.”
The scholarship fund has sponsored 14 concerts.
Driver said that one year, they raised $7,000 through the sale of a cookbook.
For Driver, the scholarship fund is something that means a lot to her.
“I can’t believe it’s been around as long as it has,” she said. “It’s taking something sad and making it positive. And it helps a lot of people.”
Tickets, which are $12, may be purchased by calling The Plaza Theatre at 270-361-2101 or by visiting the plaza’s website at www.historicplaza.com.