GLASGOW – The new electric rate structure for Glasgow Electric Plant Board customers was discussed Monday night by the Glasgow City Council.
Mayor Harold Armstrong asked City Attorney Danny Basil to read a letter from Melanie Reed, GEPB interim superintendent, regarding the new rate structure, which goes into effect June 1. The mayor said he thought the letter would answer questions several people have about the new electric rates.
In her letter, Reed said the new rate structure removes time-of-use energy and coincident demand peak charges for all residential and small commercial customers. These customers will be billed a fixed customer charge, which is a reduction from the current customer charge, along with a flat per kilowatt hour rate.
Residential variable rates will go from $31.97 per month to $25.54 per month, and residential flat rates will go from $28.54 per month also to $25.54 per month.
The time-of-use energy and coincident demand peak charges will be replaced with a flat seasonal rate of about 10.3 cents per kilowatt hour.
Small commercial variable rates will go from $56.61 per month to $42 per month, and small commercial flat rates will go from $50.59 per month also to $42 per month.
The time-of-use energy and coincident demand peak charges will be replaced with a flat seasonal rate of about 10.6 cents per kilowatt hour.
Councilman Joe Trigg questioned why Reed did not address the city council in person.
“So for the last 10 years we've been arguing electricity, electricity, electricity. This latest plan leaves electricity for the four major groups pretty much the same as the one we were arguing about, where we said they were getting preferential treatment?” Trigg said.
He also asked if the small residential customers would be incurring additional electric rates.
“It says you may have an extra charge based on your usage. The rate goes down for all residential customers, and it goes down for small commercial customers,” Basil said.
Armstrong explained the Tennessee Valley Authority wasn't willing to negotiate much on the new rate structure.
“If this had happened back two years ago, we would have seen a whole different idea. This is better than nothing. It's helping the small user; the person who has been paying $115 (per month) will now not have that heavier charge,” he said.
There are plans to reduce the customer charge even further.
“This customer service charge, we wanted to drop it to $15 but TVA wouldn't allow it to be dropped all of a sudden. So, it is going to be dropped gradually down to maybe $15,” said Councilman Marlin Witcher, who represents the city council on the GEPB board of directors.
Armstrong talked about specific groups, such as those who do not use a lot of power, including the elderly, who will benefit from the new rate structure.
“Hopefully, (it) will help bridge the gap on that small Social Security check that they are drawing. If they retired 20 years ago and they are 83 or 85 years old, they may not have had a retirement. I know several … who have a Social Security check to pay everything on $900 a month. You can't pay utilities, groceries, medicine and all of that for $900. Those are the ones that $50 was literally killing,” he said.
There were some residents who reduced their heat in the mornings on cool weather days in an effort to save money on power costs, but found it taking a couple of hours to warm their homes in the evenings. The cost to heat their homes in the evenings was eating up what they had tried to save by reducing the temperature in the mornings, he said.
Overall, Armstrong said he thought the new rate structure was “a step in the right direction and we've just all got to support what they are trying to do, and hopefully, this time next year or the time year after, it will be to the point to where everybody is leveled out and no body is getting killed and all this hearsay about 'I'm selling my house. I'm moving to the county.' That will go away.”
Councilman Patrick Gaunce questioned how much GEPB was in arrears.
“Two months ago it was $286,000,” Armstrong said. “I don't know if it's changed now.”
The mayor made note of the availability of a federal grant the GEPB could apply for to help with operating costs and said the Glasgow Water Company is also pursuing it.
There were also questions from the city council about whether contributions would still be made to the Community Relief Fund of Glasgow Barren County, Inc., a non-profit organization that assists Glasgow and Barren County residents with rental and utility costs.
“We have since put $285,000 in Community Relief to help the people who don't have anything to pay,” Armstrong said.
Councilwoman Marna Kirkpatrick asked about the vacant GEPB board of directors' seat. The GEPB board has been operating with only four members, but is supposed to have five.
“I've had several prospects, but I'm getting tired of bringing people up and you all voting them down,” Armstrong said.
After the new electric rate structure is implemented and “people can start seeing a difference and getting the sour out,” then maybe more people will want to step up and serve on the board, Kirkpatrick said.
Armstrong agreed that it was a possibility.
