GLASGOW – Glasgow City Council has approved an ordinance on first reading adopting the city's nearly $21 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that features a variety of cuts.
“We've cut to the quick everywhere we could,” said Mayor Harold Armstrong. “We still need to come forward with some salaries on the 911 center, the fire and the police, but we were able to get a little bit across the board. To work with what we have to work with, I think we've covered it pretty good.”
He said arrangements have been made to finish work on some of the city's parks and to start work on two more during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“I feel like we've done a lot of good things in order to be able to do all these things we're doing and not cut back on any services with the city at all and not raise property taxes either,” he said. “We're struggling along with the best we've got to work with.”
He attributed the budget cuts to a lack of income.
“Four years ago when the other mayor was in here they had a surplus of about $2 million. The last year they were in here they spent everything that was there,” Armstrong said, referring to former mayor Dick Doty. “Our income dropped over $750,000 the first year because of a loss of jobs. And even though we've got new jobs coming in, those are not online to what our income is right now at $2 million a year less than what it was three years ago. That's the reason we had to cut.”
The city will have to dip into some of its rainy day funds, he said, adding the city will receive funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, but said those funds are earmarked to help small businesses and to help community members with utility expenses.
Doty declined to comment.
The budget ordinance was approved on first reading during the city council's June 14 meeting. During that meeting, Councilman Terry Bunnell asked City Treasurer Stephanie Garrett to explain anticipated revenues and expenditures.
“On the revenues we have the increase of the occupational and the net profits that ... will start in July but we will not see that until October. Also, at the end of the year 1% of that is to go to the GEDL (Glasgow Economic Development Loan Fund). At the end of the year when we know approximately what that is we will do a budget amendment and move that proper amount into GEDL,” Garrett said.
Garrett was referring to the city council's decision in September to increase the city's occupational license fee and net profits tax from 1.5% 1.75% to help with the anticipated budgetary shortfall for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The license fee and tax increases are scheduled to go into effect July 1.
As for anticipated expenses for the 2021-22 fiscal year, there are pay increases for city employees and an increase in the city's contribution for state retirement scheduled.
There are also expenses for several pieces of equipment included in the budget, including $800,000 for a compactor. Other expenses include $600,000 for bridge work maintenance and repairs to the city's methane project, $300,000 for the continuation of park updates, the purchase of a utility vehicle for the cemetery, new weapons and rugged laptops for the police department, a maintenance garage for the police department, replacement of a wall in a salt storage bay and continuation of work on trails within the city.
Councilman Joe Trigg questioned a negative estimated year-end balance for the 2021-22 fiscal year even though the city would be gaining revenue from the increase in the occupational license fee and net profits tax.
The budget showed the city to have an estimated year-end shortfall of $1,026,699.
Bunnell pointed out the city won't see the revenue from the increase in the occupational license fee and net profits tax until the next quarter. He also said the city would have had a larger deficit had the city council not voted to increase the occupational license fee and net profits tax. With the increases, the city is looking to gain about $1.2 million in revenue during the second quarter of the new fiscal year, he said.
The city council also heard a report from Wes Simpson with the Downtown Park Steering Committee. The committee voted in May to pull the amphitheater, the stage and back stage out of the downtown park project temporarily, but to include it in future phases.
Earlier this month, the committee voted to proceed with the project by issuing a design-build request for proposals. The proposals are due Aug. 4. The committee will review them and then begin formulating final proposals before bringing the project back to the city council.
The city council also approved on first reading an ordinance rezoning 3.247 acres at the corner of Prestwick Drive and Hume Way from light industrial to heavy industrial.