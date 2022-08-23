GLASGOW — To much applause, the Glasgow City Council voted Monday night against an option-to-purchase agreement that would have allowed Barren Fiscal Court to move forward on a proposal for a new judicial center in Glasgow.
Last week, the Barren County magistrates voted unanimously for a plan that would dedicate 5.098 acres along Glasgow's West Main Street for the new judicial center. The property, called Site E, includes a Dollar General, a glass building owned by the Glasgow Water Co. and several city-owned fields.
However, part of Site E has also been the proposed location of a public park since 2018, when it was sold to the city by the Bale family for that intended purpose, said Wes Simpson, organizer of the Downtown Park Steering Committee.
The park committee is a grassroots effort that began in 2019 when Simpson noticed that the city hadn't made any movement on park plans after the 2018 sale. Since then, Simpson and several community members have worked to move a park project forward through city government channels and gather private donations to pay for half of the park's cost.
Simpson said his group has raised more than $750,000 and the city would pay for the other half, after any grant money awarded.
After the park efforts had already started, the state allotted $32 million toward a judicial center in Glasgow. If the Project Development Board, the entity organized to see the judicial building project from site location to the end of construction, decided on a site over its needed acreage, the Administrative Office of the Courts said it would not reimburse the city for any extra costs.
According to senior Circuit Judge John Alexander, a member of the PDB, the experts they've hired have found that the judicial center only needs about half of the 5-acre property.
Alexander said at the city council meeting that the PDB hired "nationally-renown" architecture firms to design the center, and that the PDB is willing to work with the Downtown Park Steering Committee to share the space, if that's the city council's desire.
The PDB and park steering committee collaborated on a mock design for the shared space, which would also include a farmers market.
"The rest of the world are looking at us and thinking you know, we're nuts," Alexander said. "A park and a farmers market needs X amount of acres and the court facility and the parking needs Y amount of acres ... So you take the X and you take the Y and add them together and darn, we've got that much property or more in there. So why on earth couldn't you get both of these things done if that's what your political will as a group is?"
The city council was only able to accept or reject the Barren County magistrates' proposal as it stood, meaning that they couldn't amend the option-to-purchase agreement from 5 acres to 2.5 acres.
Councilman Patrick Gaunce said the only reason he was voting no on the option-to-purchase agreement was because of the acreage.
"I don't want to put the future of the people who have elected me in the hands of the magistrates," Guance said. "I believe that I've got to represent my constituents more in a situation."
Councilman Wendell Honeycutt, who voted for the measure, said the council was focused on the wrong question. He said he didn't want to squander a deal already on the table that would finally establish a new judicial center site. While the magistrates may come back with a second offer, that's not a guarantee.
"We can't control what the magistrates have asked us for, we can only say yes or no," Honeycutt said. "We can control how we spend the money we receive for this property."
Guance was joined by four other council members in a 5-4 vote against the magistrates' proposal. The ayes were council members Marlin Witcher, Honeycutt, Marna Kirkpatrick and Terry Bunnell, and the nays were council members James Neal, Guance, Joe Trigg, Chasity Lowery and Freddie Norris.
On Tuesday, after the council's decision, the PDB called a special meeting for Wednesday to discuss next steps.