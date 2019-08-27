GLASGOW – The Glasgow City Council voted for a slight increase in the personal property tax rate, a slight decrease in the real property tax rate and a decrease in the number of council members.
At Monday night’s meeting, the city council voted unanimously to approve raising the personal property tax rate from 17.4 cents per $100 of assessed value to 17.6 cents and a decrease from 17.4 cents per $100 of assessed value to 17.3 cents for the real property tax rate, though both still need to pass on second reading to become law.
Council member Wendell Honeycutt said the state prescribes a formula for local governments to use to decide tax rates and that the formula showed it was possible to accrue a greater amount of revenue while still lowering the real property tax rate.
“When we ran it, we saw we were able to reduce the tax rate on the real estate and still bring in a little bit more money, so we decided to do that,” he said.
The projected increase in revenue is based on an increase in local property values, Honeycutt said.
According to data provided by City Clerk Mona Simmons, the amount of revenue expected from real property is roughly $1.45 million, as opposed to about $1.38 million collected last year. The amount of revenue expected from the real property rate is $287,124, as opposed to $273,121 that was anticipated last year.
Another part of the meeting was dedicated to a discussion on whether to decrease the number of council members from 12 to nine.
Councilman Patrick Gaunce said he recently put a video on his Gaunce For Glasgow Facebook page asking the community if it thought 12 council members were necessary. The video, as of Monday night, had garnered 26 comments, none of which supported maintaining 12 council members, which is the maximum number of members a council-mayor government can have by Kentucky statute.
Council member Terry Bunnell said he would not vote for the measure as presented because he wanted more time to study the issue.
“I think this is good, that the city council is looking at this, but I would ask each of us to study this option longer,” he said.
Gaunce said he considered the citizens of Glasgow he represents to have already spoken in favor of the council reduction, based on the feedback his video received.
Council member Marna Kirkpatrick, though she said she’s not inherently opposed to a reduction, criticized the measure on several fronts. Kirkpatrick said the amount of work each council member is required to do would increase if a reduction were to take place.
“I would like to address (that) there’s more to being a council member than just showing up for two council meetings a month. We all belong on several committees, myself being on five,” she said. “Furthermore, council members are also expected to respond to their constituents’ complaints and questions, and attend trainings and special events.”
Kirkpatrick also said the savings that would result from eliminating three council member positions would be roughly $25,800 in salaries a year.
“If saving money is the real issue, what would the plan for that reinvestment to be? I would be concerned that those nine council members would want more pay after a short period of time because they’re going to serve on more committees and of course more committee involvement means more duties,” she said.
Kirkpatrick also said she worried that reducing the number of members would mean losing citizen representation.
This is not the first time in recent years Glasgow’s city council has considered reducing the number of its members. In October 2017, then-council member Greg Harris proposed reducing the number from 12 to eight, which passed on first reading with a tie-breaking vote by then-Mayor Dick Doty, only to be voted down 7-5 on second reading.
Ultimately, the measure passed Monday, though a second reading is still required, with Bunnell, Honeycutt, Kirkpatrick, and fellow council members Sheri Eubank and Marlin Witcher voting against it.
According to city attorney Danny Basil, the reduction would be effective Jan. 1, 2021, when the next incarnation of the city council is sworn in, thus allowing all members to fill out their current terms.
