GLASGOW - A Glasgow City Council special meeting Friday morning ended with no action taken.
The special meeting was held via teleconference with Mayor Harold Armstrong presiding over the proceedings at City Hall. A press release said the meeting was called for "discussion or hearing which might lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an individual member."
Those discussions took place during a closed session that lasted a little over an hour before Armstrong announced that no action was being taken.
Seven council members' signatures - Patrick Gaunce, Sheri Eubank, Chasity Lowery, Joe Trigg, Gary Norman, James Neal and Brad Groce - were on the form officially requesting Friday's special meeting.
While the meeting notice did not specify who was under consideration for possible discipline or dismissal, WCLU radio reported the special meeting was called to consider the removal of two Glasgow Electric Plant Board Members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.