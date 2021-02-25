GLASGOW – The Glasgow City Council has chosen not to adopt Robert’s Rules of Order, which has been called America’s foremost guide to parliamentary procedure.
The council voted against an ordinance on first reading Monday that called for implementing the parliamentary procedures.
Discussion to explore the adoption of Robert’s Rules of Order came Feb. 8 as the council considered whether the timing was appropriate for making an appointment to the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.
City Attorney Danny Basil said Robert’s Rules of Order is “a tried and tested and effective system of conducting meetings,” but he recommended the council not adopt the guidelines.
In the past, council members have been allowed to express their opinions during meetings.
“These rules may not let you do everything that you like to do unless you know exactly how you need to go about doing it,” he said. “I’m not recommending that you do it unless you are very dissatisfied with how we’ve done it in the past.”
Councilman Wendell Honeycutt questioned whether the mayor would have the authority to decide what the council does if Robert’s Rules of Order wasn’t adopted.
“He’s pretty much going to do that anyway, I suppose, even if we do adopt them. This doesn’t have much bearing on that. This is the parliamentary part of going about making a motion, making amendments laying on the table, points of order, rulings on parliamentary types of things,” Basil said.
If the council adopted Robert’s Rules of Order, Honeycutt asked if that would apply to committee meetings. Basil said he thought it would.
“I like having the rules, but I don’t think it necessarily has to apply to the committees because I think it would be too strenuous for some of them,” Honeycutt said.
Honeycutt made a motion to amend the ordinance so Robert’s Rules of Order wouldn’t apply to committee meetings, but Councilman Terry Bunnell asked that the original ordinance be read before the council tried to amend it.
Basil said action to amend the ordinance would come after the council voted on the original ordinance.
Councilman Patrick Gaunce asked if he could make a motion for the council to continue as it has.
“ ... Under Robert’s Rules of Order, that is a negative motion and you can’t make a negative motion,” Basil said.
Bunnell noted state law establishes basic requirements on how the council can conduct its meetings.
“Kentucky cities have a wide latitude to establish their own rules of order. In my opinion, undo burdens will be placed upon us by this format of Robert’s Rules of Order,” he said. “I definitely do not want us to hamper our role in meeting the needs of the citizens of Glasgow by being consumed by procedural matters.”
He asked his fellow council members to vote against the ordinance.
If the council had not had such “lively” discussions about the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, Honeycutt said he would agree with Bunnell.
“But I think if we had this in place, the discussions would have been a lot more professional than they ended up being. I don’t know when or if there will be another issue as divisive as that one, but it sure would be nice to have this in place if it comes along,” Honeycutt said.
Gaunce said the only person on the conference call who truly understood Robert’s Rules of Order is Basil.
“I don’t understand it well enough. And there is a big book of about 200 to 300 pages that unless we’re all going to read and study and make sure we know what we’re doing ... I would have to vote against it,” he said.
The council voted 6-2 against amending the ordinance and 6-2 to not adopt it. Councilman Joe Trigg was absent from the meeting.
The council also approved an ordinance on first reading decreasing the number of council members sitting on subcommittees from five to four.
“We have several committees that have five council members and that would be unlawful to have a majority of the council in a committee meeting without it being a called council meeting, so therefore we are going to have to reduce that number to four,” Mayor Harold Armstrong said.
In other business, the council:
- approved on first reading an amendment to an ordinance rezoning property at Hilltopper Way and 647 Roseville Road containing 15.213 acres from low density and service business districts to light industrial district as requested by officials with Span Tech. Honeycutt abstained from voting due to being a former Span Tech employee.
- adopted a resolution to apply for a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for $69,000 with the city contributing $33,300 to help fund the purchase of mobile training props for the Glasgow Fire Department.
- adopted a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant not exceeding $200,000 for a utility assistance program.
- approved on first reading an ordinance adopting Pin Seeker Way as a city street.
