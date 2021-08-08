GLASGOW – The Glasgow City Council voted to not take steps to award a fiber optic agreement with a broadband provider.
The council decided last week to not advertise for a 20-year non-exclusive franchise agreement for the construction and maintenance of a fiber optic telecommunications system. OpenFiber Kentucky Company LLC was seeking the franchise.
The company wanted the franchise, but Mayor Harold Armstrong explained the city couldn't just give the company the franchise. Instead, the granting of the franchise was something the council had to decide on through the franchise agreement.
“We told them what processes had to be done and they in turn sent the application in with the application fee, and at that time we put it on the agenda to present it to the council,” Armstrong said. “We knew it was coming. That was the reason we told them at the meeting before last that it would be coming up and to research it and look at it so they could make a good decision.”
OpenFiber was interested in a franchise in Glasgow because it hopes to supply fiber internet access to the underserved and already had a potential client in Glasgow, the mayor said.
“I told them we had plenty (of internet providers). We had two and a third provider that was somewhat serving our area, however, whatever is legal we will look at and that's when they started pushing it,” Armstrong said.
The trade name for OpenFiber Kentucky is Accelecom. It is the wholesale partner of the state's managing half of the KentuckyWired network. KentuckyWired is the state's $1.5 billion plan to bring internet access to underserved areas.
On Aug. 2, City Attorney Danny Basil read the resolution before the council voted against it. The resolution did not list OpenFiber or the name of any specific company.
“This resolution is saying that you think the city needs to make this offer of a franchise agreement and this is saying that we shall then advertise it for bids,” Basil said.
Councilman Freddie Norris asked in what instance would the city council not adopt the resolution.
“If you decided we didn't need it,” Basil said.
Armstrong asked if the city council decided the city didn't need another fiber optic franchise, would the city council be covered under its right to reject any and all bids.
Basil explained that once the city advertises for bids it has to have a reason to reject bids.
“If you don't have a reason it's arbitrary,” he said.
Basil continued the city already has three fiber optic franchises – South Central Rural Telephone Cooperative, the Glasgow Electric Plant Board and Verizon.
“It's your decision whether or not we need another one or whether or not you want to advertise for another one. That's your decision,” he said.
A fourth franchise agreement was something Councilman Wendell Honeycutt said he didn't think the city needed.
“We already have multiple entities providing the internet. We have multiple access points to the main internet. I see no need to offer another franchise and I'm sure I would be against it. I don't see a need for it,” he said. “All it's going to make us do is be out advertising costs.”
Councilman Patrick Gaunce agreed and said: “We're just now getting out of Windstream.”
The council unanimously voted against adopting the resolution.