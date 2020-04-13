A Glasgow man was arrested Saturday after police learned a man had reportedly stabbed and killed a dog with a pocket knife.
Alan Jay Cumberland, 53, was arrested on charges of torturing a dog with serious injury/death, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers were called to an East College Street address in response to a complaint about a dog being abused.
Police made contact with a man later identified as Cumberland, who was lying on top of a dog that appeared to be trying to get out from under him, according to an arrest citation.
Cumberland identified himself as the owner of Cumberland's K-9 Academy and told police the dog had attempted to attack him so he twisted the dog's collar to attempt to make the animal compliant.
Cumberland said he performed a heart stick, but did not have a needle typically used to euthanize a dog, so he used a pocket knife and lied on top of the dog until he believed it was dead, his arrest citation said.
Police spoke with witnesses across the street, including the complainant, and learned that the animal had not been showing any signs of aggression toward Cumberland, who had no apparent bite marks or other signs of having been attacked, according to his arrest citation.
Cumberland was booked into the Barren County Detention Center under a $1,500 cash bond. Two other dogs were removed from the property by animal control officials, according to GPD.
In 2016, Cumberland was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on charges of third-degree arson and second-degree cruelty to animals following an investigation of a fire at his Bristow Road residence.
Cumberland went on to plead guilty in Warren Circuit Court to an amended charge of first-degree wanton endangerment. The animal cruelty charge was dismissed and Cumberland was placed on probation, according to online Kentucky Court of Justice records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.