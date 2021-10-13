Two teachers will be honored with inductions into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame next month – including a Glasgow educator in her 27th year at Barren County High School.
Sharon Coomer Mattingly, a Spanish teacher at the school, will be inducted into the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame next month, along with Evelyn Douglas of Shepherdsville, a longtime math teacher at Bullitt Central High School.
The induction ceremony will be held Nov. 19 at Western Kentucky University, the school announced in a news release Monday. Since COVID-19 restrictions prevented an induction ceremony last year, 2020 Hall of Fame inductees Lynn Riedling and Wanda Carol Clouse will also be formally inducted alongside their fellow 2021 inductees.
Created in 2000 thanks to a gift by former Gov. Nunn, the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame strives to recognize the vital role classroom teachers play in shaping the lives of young people and the long-term success of the state’s economy.
WKU was selected as the home of the state’s Teacher Hall of Fame because of its longstanding commitment to teacher education, which spans more than 100 years.