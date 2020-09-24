The Glasgow Electric Plant Board voted Tuesday to use a proposal drafted by one of its board members as a working model for a new electric rate structure.
The proposal was made by board member D.T. Froedge and calls for a flat base rate of $10 for residential customers; a flat bate rate of $20 for all commercial customers, excluding industrial customers; and kilowatt hour costs to be based on volume used and flat with no peak and no time-of-use based charges.
It also asks for the price per kilowatt hour to be determined by the ratio of the sum of all residential and commercial costs divided by the sum of the kilowatt hours used by commercial and residential customers, and for the monthly rate to be set and stabilized by a running average over three to four months.
In addition, the proposal states there should be no net increase in total costs and that industrial kilowatt power costs not be subsidized by commercial and residential costs.
The decision was made to present the proposal to officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority after much discussion.
Before the board voted on the proposal, Tag Taylor, board chairman, said: “I'm going to tell you right now this is not going to pass muster with TVA.”
The proposal won't be approved by TVA because it violates federal and state law, and it is not within the confines of GEPB's contract with TVA, he said.
Froedge said he is asking for his proposal to be used as a working basis for a new electric rate structure and not necessarily used as it was proposed.
“I had proposed a rate that is pay for what you get,” he said.
“Right now, people on the high end are getting cheaper kilowatt hours than the people on the low end.”
He said that under his proposal, customers would pay the same rate if they used one kilowatt hour or if they used 100,000 kilowatt hours.
“The people at the top who use a lot, they pay more because they get more,” Froedge said. “Right now, if you work the night shift, you get one cost. If you work the day shift or you are not at home during the peak hours, you get another cost. We are picking who pays, winners and losers, and I don't think this is fair. I don't think it's right for the people.”
Before the board approved Froedge's proposal, it listened to William Ray, GEPB superintendent, explain six options prepared by him and his staff.
Three options showed the average usage of kilowatt hours based on current rates, which have a larger fixed customer charge with a smaller balance of fixed costs collected by volume.
Three others showed a very low kilowatt hour customer consumption.
One of the options that showed the average usage of kilowatt hours calls for an increase in the customer charge, making it $39.44 per month.
“The reasoning for that is not that we are collecting more money from people, it is a shot at transparency, showing people what the actual cost of serving them is instead of including it in the kilowatt hour charge or collecting it volumetrically,” he said.
A second option, also based on the average usage of kilowatt hours, features a customer charge of $15 per month.
“We already had this done when D.T.'s suggestion was $10 (per month),” Ray said.
GEPB's current customer charge is $31.97 per month.
He presented a slide showing how that rate compared to those of other area utility companies. Farmers' Rural Electric Cooperative has a customer charge of $14 per month. Warren Rural Electric Cooperative's is $18.80 per month and Bowling Green Municipal Utility's is $18.81 per month.
“You can see how we would look if you did a simple survey of what everybody's customer charges are. That makes it look great,” he said, adding that the rest of GEPB's fixed charge is collected volumetrically.
He also said other area utility companies are also collecting the rest of their fixed charges volumetrically.
“When people say, 'Look at how bad the Plant Board is. They are charging $32 and BGMU is charging $18.' Well, yeah, but ours is transparent,” Ray said. “It is right there out in front of everybody. BGMU is collecting about the same thing that we are. They are just doing it volumetrically instead of through a simple and transparent fixed charge.”
He said that although there is a suggestion that GEPB go exclusively volumetric and not do the variable rates any more, 68 percent of residential customers have voted in favor of the variable rate, and 80 percent of the small commercial customers have also voted in favor of it because that is what they have chosen.
Ray told the board GEPB has been trying to increase the customer charge over a period of years so that it would collect more of its fixed cost through a fixed charge.
GEPB's goal is to be able to collect 100 percent of its fixed cost through a fixed charge by 2023, but he said the board indicated it wanted to go in a new direction.
With a $15 customer charge, GEPB would collect 30 percent of its fixed cost, leaving 70 percent of fixed cost to be collected volumetrically.
“That would be scary especially when you looked back at this slide with the decay of volume,” he said.
In 2014, the board voted to move to a non-volumetric rate because GEPB's volume was collapsing.
Ray and his staff also developed a rate architecture called the defining block, which calls for collecting a majority of its fixed costs through a low number of kilowatt hours rather than spreading the collection of the fixed costs across all kilowatt hours.
“The problem with trying to design a rate around the average user is that there are so few average users,” Ray said. “Most of them are either higher than average or lower than average.”
He then showed the board a slide that featured sample bills. One was for the existing variable rate and was $114 per month. If the board had approved the option that called for increasing the customer charge to $39.44 from $32 per month and at the same time lowered the kilowatt charge, the monthly bill would be $116 per month.
For the option with the $15 customer charge and the defining block, the monthly bill would be $117 per month.
Taylor called the volumetric proposals “a tad bit regressive” and said it would be the people who have a hard time paying their monthly utility bills who will be “shouldering the biggest burden of this increase.”
“It doesn't seem to be kind of what we had hoped to move away from,” he said.
Froedge reiterated he would like to see a rate design based on the one detailed in the meeting.
“I don't see any reason not to do it,” he said.
Ray explained the current GEPB rates are entirely cost-based and said customers already only pay for what they get.
“The customer charge, which is transparent on the existing rates, represents what you are getting by being allowed to have a connection to the grid. That's what it costs to maintain that connection whether you decide to buy any energy or not,” he said, adding energy is then purchased at a wholesale cost. “We don't make any money on energy. … We get compensated for providing the cost of the connection.”
GEPB has to have the rate structure in place before the first of the year so it can be submitted to TVA for approval and then implemented.
