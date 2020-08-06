GLASGOW – The two items of business on the agenda this week for a special video conference meeting of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board were both points of contention among board members.
The first agenda item Monday was the election of officers. The other was the consideration of external legal counsel for the EPB.
Board Chairman Tag Taylor refused to recognize the discussion of election of officers.
“Contrary to state law, we do not have any indication as to term limits for board members. It’s always been customary for us, ever since I’ve been on the board anyway and as far as I can see back, that board members’ terms are consistent with their terms on this board. Under the scenario that has been proposed during this special meeting, we could conceivably have new members elected as officers every meeting. Again, that’s absurd and frivolous,” Taylor said.
He said the board was going to stick with what has been customary – officers’ terms running concurrently with their board terms.
EPB member D.T. Froedge pointed out that the board is run by a majority vote.
“There are no rules that supersede the majority of the vote on the board. This is a special-called meeting to elect officers and what you’re doing, even though you can suppress the vote, is not legal,” Froedge said.
Taylor told Froedge his objection was noted for the meeting record.
Board attorney Ron Hampton said state law says the board can establish its own policies and procedures, but there has never been any policy adopted regarding the election of officers.
Board member Libby Short suggested it might be good to put a policy in place regarding the election of officers in order to avoid confusion.
No action was taken to adopt a policy or to elect new officers.
The board then moved on to consider the external legal counsel for the EPB. The board voted 3-2 to remove the law firm of Cole and Moore as the EPB’s external legal counsel.
The law firm is representing the board, Taylor and Short in a civil lawsuit filed by Froedge, who also made the motion to have the law firm removed as external legal counsel. Board member Glenn Pritchard seconded the motion.
Before the board voted, Taylor said the lawsuit is ongoing and a final decision about the viability of Froedge as a board member has not been determined.
Froedge claimed the board hasn’t given Cole and Moore permission to advocate positions in court that are inconsistent with board motions.
“This firm has acted for the purpose of two members against three members. They do not have authorization. There has been no vote to allow them to go into court and what they are doing is unethical,” Froedge said.
Taylor argued he and Short are entitled to legal representation as board members from outside lawsuits.
“You are entitled to go into court for any reason as am I. In my case, I am paying my lawyers and you are allowing the Glasgow Electric Plant Board to pay yours,” Froedge said.
Again, Taylor said he and Short are entitled to defense in their capacity as board members.
“I’m a board member, too. I’ve always been a board member,” Froedge said.
Taylor agreed Froedge is a board member, but pointed out that Froedge is not the respondent in the case, but rather the plaintiff in the case.
“The board’s authority is being used without authorization. The board never voted to defend you in court,” Froedge said.
The EPB voted in 2017 to engage Cole and Moore for “an item that was germane to what we are dealing with today. It’s all part of the same deal. That’s why they were brought back,” Taylor said.
Froedge contended his lawsuit was against the board and not against Taylor and Short, but Taylor said his and Short’s names are specifically included in the lawsuit and the complaint.
Froedge then asked for a vote on the issue.
Taylor reminded everyone of another hearing scheduled in the lawsuit set for Thursday.
“Most of this will be taken care of at that point in circuit court,” Taylor said.
Before the board voted, Short said: “Just so everybody listening has this straight. We have been sued in our capacity as board members of which we are entitled to representation, but yet D.T. brought that suit against us (and) now he wants to strip us of our counsel?”
Pritchard said it was the actions of the chairman that caused Froedge to file the lawsuit.
“He felt like he was a member and obviously, the chairman felt like he was not,” Pritchard said.
Short said she understood and added she and Taylor are entitled to legal representation. For someone to come in and strip them of their counsel is “... a punk move” in her opinion, she said.
“We are entitled to counsel. If you are sued as a board member ... you are entitled to that same counsel,” Short said. “That’s the way it works.”
Taylor cautioned the board and said it was about to “set a dangerous precedence, stripping away the potential for your own defense in the case of a suit.
“In reality, anybody can turn around (and) sue any of you and name any of you in a suit at any time from this day forward and you would be responsible under the current proposal. You would be responsible for your own defense in your capacity as a board member,” Taylor said. “I don’t think we want to open up that can of worms.”
Short pointed out Froedge would not have had to hire his own legal counsel “if he had simply just shown up for meetings and done what he was supposed to do.”
Froedge, Pritchard and Witcher voted in favor of the motion, with Taylor and Short voting against it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.